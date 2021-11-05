2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The day four finals of the European Short Course Championships will feature some of the continent’s biggest names aiming for gold. Finals for tonight’s session include the men’s 200 IM, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 back and women’s 1500. There will also be semi-finals in the women’s 100 back, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 breast, women’s 200 IM and men’s 50 fly. Tonight’s finals start at 6:30 local time in Kazan (11:30 AM EST).

The session starts off with a trio of finals right away, with Greek Record holder Andreas Vazaios taking the top seed in the men’s 200 IM, Swede Sarah Sjostrom looking to sweep the sprint freestyles in the women’s 100 free final and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov perhaps hunting for the record books in the men’s 100 back final. Hungary’s Kristof Milak will seek redemption in the 200 fly final after missing the podium entirely in the 100 fly, while current World Record holder Kira Toussaint will take on the 100 back semi/50 back final double. Sjostrom will also face a tough double, with the 100 fly semis scheduled to start just 31 minutes after her 100 free final.

Men’s 200 IM Final

SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

(GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019) European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

(GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019) World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Andreas Vazaios (GRE): 1:51.70

(GRE): 1:51.70 Silver: Thomas Ceccon (ITA): 1:52.49

Bronze: Alberto Razzetti (ITA) 1:52.75

Greece’s Andreas Vazaios successfully defended his SC Euros title in the 200 IM, touching in 1:51.70 to take the gold. Vazaios used a blistering middle 100 with a 27.05 back and 32.29 breast split to put himself a full second clear of the field at the 150 and never looked back, winning by three quarters of a second. That swim is a bit off of his own meet and European Record of 1:50.85, which he set in 2019.

The Italians rounded out the podium, with Thomas Ceccon finishing in second for the silver and Alberto Razzetti sneaking in for the bronze. The Italians both closed hard, with Ceccon posting the field’s fastest closing split of 26.87 and Razzetti having the second fastest in 27.22.

18 year-old Hungarian Hubert Kos finished just off the podium in fourth after opening the race hard and leading at the halfway point. That marks a near two second drop for Kos, with his previous best clocking in at 1:54.59 from last month’s Berlin FINA World Cup stop.

Women’s 100 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

(SWE) – 50.58 (2017) World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 51.26

(SWE): 51.26 Silver: Kasia Wasick (POL) 51.58

Bronze: Marrit Steenbergen (NED): 51.92

Gold medal favorite Sarah Sjostrom completed her sweep of the Euro sprint freestyle titles, taking gold in the 100 free in 51.26. Sjostrom had the early lead at the 50 by nearly a half second, splitting 24.70 on the way out. She held on for victory by over 3 tenths, though was well off her own European Record of 50.58 from 2017.

Touching for the silver in 51.58 was Poland’s Kasia Kasick, who also was runner-up to Sjostrom in the 50. Wasick closed hard, posting the field’s fastest 2nd 50 split of 26.42, but it wasn’t enough to make up Sjostrom’s early lead. That swim is just off of Wasick’s best time of 51.44 for September’s ISL meet in Napoli. The Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen was the only other swimmer under 52 seconds, claiming the bronze in 51.92.

Men’s 100 Backstroke Final

SC Euros Record: Stanislav Donets / Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

(RUS) – 48.58 (2020) World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 49.13

(RUS): 49.13 Silver: Robert Glinta (ROU): 49.31

Bronze: Apostolos Christou (GRE): 49.87

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov will stand atop the backstroke podium for a second time, winning the gold in the 100 in 49.13 after previously winning the 50 back earlier in the meet. Kolesnikov’s win actually was a come-from-behind victory with the field’s fastest back half split of 25.31 after flipping second at the 50. The swim is a half second off Kolesnikov’s lifetime best and European Record of 48.58.

Romania’s Robert Glinta, the 50 back bronze medalist, was the race’s early leader after flipping at 23.69 at the 50. He was unable to hold off Kolesnikov on the back half, however and touched 2nd for the silver in 49.31.

Touching in third for the bronze of Greece’s Apostolous Christou, who broke his own Greek National Record in 49.87. He set the record in yesterday’s semis at 49.98.

Women’s 100 Backstroke Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)

(NED) – 55.17 (2019) European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)

World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Kira Toussaint (NED): 56.04

(NED): 56.04 2nd: Maaike De Waard (NED): 56.51

3rd: Maria Kameneva (RUS): 56.71

4th: Mimosa Jallow (FIN): 57.23

5th: Simona Kubova Baumrtova (CZE): 57.36

6th: Margherita Panziera (ITA): 57.51

7th (Tie): Paulina Peda (POL)/Analia Pigree (FRA): 57.64

Dutch 200 back champion Kira Toussaint cemented her spot as the top seed in the 100 back heading into tomorrow’s final by winning the second semi in 56.04. Toussaint will return to the pool shortly to attempt to capture her second gold of the meet in the women’s 50 back.

Countrymate Maaike De Waard won the first semi in 56.51 and will take the second seed heading into tomorrow, setting up a possible Dutch sweep of the top of the podium. Rounding out the top three was Russia’s Maria Kameneva, who finished 2nd in the first semi in 56.71.

Poland’s Paulina Peda and France’s Analia Pigree tied for the 7th/8th spot for tomorrow’s final, with five swimmers qualifying out of the first semi.

Men’s 200 Freestyle Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.81 (2009)

European Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: David Popovici (ROU): 1:43.08

2nd: Luc Kroon (NED): 1:43.33

3rd: Daniil Shatalov (RUS): 1:43.50

4th: Ivan Girev (RUS): 1:43.55

5th (Tie): Matteo Ciampi (ITA)/Marco De Tullio (ITA): 1:43.62

—

7th: Stan Pinjenburg (NED): 1:43.74

8th: Jordan Pothain (FRA): 1:44.20

Teenage sensation David Popovici from Romania will take the top seed in the men’s 200 free into tomorrow night’s final after winning the first semi in 1:43.08. Popovici worked his way through his heat, flipping at 5th at the 50, 4th and the 100 and 2nd at the 150 before pulling away on the final 50. The swim marks a half-second best time for the Romanian, with his prior best coming from last week’s Kazan World Cup stop.

Winning the second semi-final was Dutchman Luc Kroon, who won gold in the 400 free in a new Dutch record, in 1:43.33. Kroon’s distance prowess was on display, as he posted the field’s fastest final 50 split of 25.94.

We should be in for a great race in tomorrow’s finals, as the top 6 qualifiers all swam within .54 seconds of each other this evening.

Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjotrom (SWE) – 55.00 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjotrom (SWE) – 54.61 (2014)

World Record: Sarah Sjotrom (SWE) – 54.61 (2014)

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final

SC Euros Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen – 2:15.21 (2013)

European Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen – 2:15.21 (2013)

World Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:14.57 (2009)

Men’s 200 Butterfly Final

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 1:49.00 (2015)

World Record: Daiya Seto (JPN) – 1:48.24 (2018)

Women’s 50 Backstroke Final

SC Euros Record: Sanja Jovanovic (CRO) – 25.70 (2009)

European Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

(NED) – 25.60 (2020) World Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 25.60 (2020)

Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Marco Koch (GER) – 2:00.53 (2015)

European Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

World Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

Women’s 200 IM Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

Men’s 50 Butterfly Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Johannes Dietrich (GER) – 22.07 (2009)

European Record: Steffen Deibler (GER) – 21.80 (2009)

World Record: Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75 (2018)

Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final