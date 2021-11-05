2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

It’s day four of the 2021 European Short Course Championships and things are picking up in Kazan, Russia.

Swedish sprint star Sarah Sjostrom will swim the 100 fly, one of her world-record-holding events, after winning the 50 free final, 100 IM final, and 100 free semifinal so far.

17-year-old David Popovici of Romania, a two-time Tokyo Olympic finalist, will be another big name to watch. He has the 200 free on day 4, which is set up to be an interesting battle now that Hungary’s Kristof Milak has scratched. He has no other events this morning but is set to compete in the 200 fly final tonight. He won gold in this event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The following was reported by Annika Johnson.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Kira Toussaint (NED) – 55.17 (2019)

(NED) – 55.17 (2019) European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 55.03 (2014)

World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS) – 54.89 (2019)

TOP 16

TOUSSAINT Kira (NED) – 56.67 KAMENEVA Maria (RUS) – 56.76 SCALIA Silvia (ITA) – 57.15 KUBOVA BAUMRTOVA Simona (CZE) – 57.55 PIGREE Analia (FRA) 57.68 DE WAARD Maaike (NED) – 57.82 PANZIERA Margherita (ITA) – 57.97 JALLOW Mimosa (FIN) – 58.07 UPANNE Lotta (FIN) – 58.16 VASKINA Daria (RUS) – 58.31 ROSVALL Hanna (SWE) – 58.41 LOEYNING Ingeborg V. (NOR) – 58.54 PEDA Paulina (POL) – 58.54 AVRAMOVA Ekaterina (TUR) – 58.94 SEGEL Janja (SLO) – 59.37 GRABOWSKI Lena (AUT) 1:00.32

The Netherlands’ Maaike De Waard was first at the 50-meter mark with a 27.66 split, closely followed by Maria Kameneva (27.67) and Simona Kubova (27.69).

But it was Kira Toussaint who barreled down the pool on the back half to first place, being the only swimmer to crack 29.00 on the final 50 with a 28.77. She came within 1.5 seconds of her lifetime best which she posted at this meet in 2019 to win gold.

There are quite a few familiar faces that are likely to repeat as 2019 and 2021 finalists in this event. Kameneva took silver in this event in 2019 and Kubova placed 5th.

Since only two swimmers per country can qualify for the semifinals and finals, Lena Grabowski‘s 1:00.32 which earned her 20th place overall still trumped the two Italian swimmers and two Russian swimmers who beat her. Italy’s Federica Toma placed the highest out of those 4, snagging 14th with a time of 58.90.

Men’s 200 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.81 (2009)

European Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:39.37 (2009)

TOP 16

GIREV Ivan (RUS) – 1:42.77 PIJNENBURG Stan (NED) – 1:42.91 CIAMPI Matteo (ITA) – 1:43.14 SHATALOV Daniil (RUS) – 1:43.31 KROON Luc (NED) – 1:43.33 POPOVICI David (ROU) – 1:43.43 DE TULLIO Marco (ITA) – 1:43.81 POTHAIN Jordan (FRA) – 1:43.85 GADGAARD Mikkel (DEN) – 1:44.58 MAERTENS Lukas (GER) – 1:44.72 CASTRO VALLE Cesar (ESP) – 1:45.24 MAJERSKI Jakub (POL) – 1:45.24 LOKTEV Denis (ISR) – 1:45.28 DOMINGUEZ CALONGE Luis (ESP) – 1:45.59 MARKOS Dimitrios (GRE) – 1:45.60 BEN SHITRIT Eytan (ISR) – 1:46.19

17-year-old David Popovici shaved .12 off his Romanian national record from the FINA World Cup last month.

Stan Pijnenburg came dangerously close to cracking an 18-year-old Dutch national record here. It was set at 1:41.89 by Piter van den Hoogenband at the European Championships in 2003. this was a huge time drop for Pijnenburg, taking 1.27 seconds off his previous lifetime best from October.

Russia’s Ivan Girev claimed the top spot in the semifinal, coming within .21 of his lifetime best from December 2020. It was his opening speed that made all the difference here. He split a 25.75 on the second 50 meters, half a second faster than Pijnenburg who swam half a second faster than Girev on the final 50 meters.

Notably, Russia’s Alexander Shchegolev got bumped from the semifinal after finishing 6th with a 1:43.36. Only two swimmers from each country can advance and Daniil Shatalov beat him to it by coming within .09 of his lifetime best time.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

TOP 16

DI LIDDO Elena (ITA) – 56.91 CHIMROVA Svetlana (RUS) – 57.12 SJOESTROEM Sarah (SWE) – 57.19 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna (GRE) – 57.67 SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) – 57.74 KOEHLER Angelina (GER) – 57.91 GIELE Tessa (NED) – 58.01 PUDAR Lana (BIH) – 58.32 LAHTINEN Laura (FIN) – 58.48 KLEPIKOVA Daria (RUS) – 58.60 LILJEQVIST Ida (SWE) – 58.65 BIANCHI Ilaria (ITA) – 58.72 HALDEN Jenny (NOR) – 58.90 BACH Helena Rosendahl (DEN) – 59.00 ULLMANN Julia (SUI) – 59.26 POTOCKA Tamara (SVK) – 1:00.02

Italians Elena Di Liddo and Ilaria Bianchi swept heat one, Di Liddo finishing within one second of her lifetime best time from the 2018 FINA World Short Course Championships.

Svetlana Chimrova has also cracked 57.00 before (a 56.39 in 2017), and obviously Sarah Sjostrom has demolished that mark in the past with her 54.61 world record that she has defended for the past 7 years.

Today, Sjostrom had the fastest first 50 meters by far. She split a 26.25, .40 faster than the entire field. Anastasiya Shkurdai will be one to watch out for, though. She swam her lifetime best time of 55.64 in November 2020 during the ISL and split a 30.44 on the final 50 today, half a second faster than Sjostrom.

Ntountounaki had the second-fastest closing speed today with a 30.26, only .06 behind Di Liddo. Her lifetime best stands at 56.44 from this meet in 2019.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

SC Euros Record: Marco Koch (GER) – 2:00.53 (2015)

European Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

World Record: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16 (2018)

TOP 16

DORINOV Mikhail (RUS) – 2:02.88 KAMMINGA Arno (NED) – 2:03.98 ZHIGALOV Aleksandr (RUS) – 2:04.53 PERSSON Erik (SWE) – 2:04.98 SHYMANOVICH Ilya (BLR) – 2:05.33 ZABOJNIK Matej (CZE) – 2:05.38 ROTHBAUER Christopher (AUT) – 2:06.24 MCKEE Anton Sveinn (ISL) – 2:06.29 KLOBUCNIK Tomas (SVK) – 2:06.45 COLL MARTI Carles (ESP) – 2:06.67 KOCH Marco (GER) – 2:06.84 VIQUERAT Antoine (FRA) – 2:07.11 QUINTAS Francisco Robalo (POR) – 2:07.19 NETRH Vojtech (CZE) – 2:07.41 OEGRETIR Berkay Oemer (TUR) – 2:07.44 SAVICKAS Aleksas (LTU) – 2:07.47

The Czech Republic’s Matej Zabojnik came in swinging, splitting a 27.92 on the first 50 meters. While Dorinov and Viquerat teased that mark in heat one, no one else cracked it.

But it was the consistent low and mid-31’s and a final 50 split of 32.07 that clinched the win for Dorinov here.

The Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga blasted a 31.06 on the last 50 after taking the race out slower than usual. He was still 2.5 seconds off his Dutch national record from December 2020, so we can look forward to some serious speed in the semifinals and finals. Dorinov was a second off his lifetime best time from this meet in 2017.

Women’s 200 IM

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:02.53 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.86 (2014)

TOP 16

UGOLKOVA Maria (SUI) – 2:09.23 GORBENKO Anastasya (ISR) – 2:09.51 HORSKA Kristyna (CZE) – 2:09.74 UGRAI Panna (HUN) – 2:09.86 KRIVONOGOVA Irina (RUS) – 2:10.01 SHVAEVA Irina (RUS) – 2:10.13 GUNES Viktoria Zeynep (TUR) – 2:10.33 COCCONCELLI Costanza (ITA) – 2:10.54 KREUNDL Lena (AUT) – 2:10.82 EBBESEN Elisabeth Sabro (DEN) – 2:10.86 FRANCESCHI Sara ITA) – 2:11.34 RYPESTOEL Malene (NOR) – 2:11.40 VOGELMANN Zoe (GER) – 2:11.62 CREVAR Anja SRB) – 2:11.87 TRNIKOVA Nikoleta SVK) – 2:12.36 *Emma Carasco Cadens (ESP) – 2:13.16 *Lisa Nystrand (SWE) – 2:13.16

Men’s 50 Butterfly

SC Euros Record: Johannes Dietrich (GER) – 22.07 (2009)

European Record: Steffen Deibler (GER) – 21.80 (2009)

World Record: Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75 (2018)

Women’s 200 IM Swim-Off