Anthony Ervin Swims 12.5 Mile Relay Around Charleston In Memory of Late Father

Three-time Olympic champion Anthony Ervin swam around the city of Charleston, S.C., last Sunday in a relay with some friends in memory of his father, Jack Ervin, a veteran who recently died.

Ervin completed the swim while raising money for the South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs.

Ervin posted details regarding the swim on Instagram Thursday, noting that it was “by far” the furthest distance he had ever swum in a day, and that the relay included three-time Olympic swimming medalist Erik Vendt.

“I’m filled with love and gratitude for all of you that were with me or shared memories of my dad,” Ervin wrote.

Ervin, 40, says they raised “Well over $10,000 for the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and thousands more for VAs in other states across the country.”

