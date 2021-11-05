Competitor Extends Partnership With NCAA

Courtesy of Competitor®, a SwimSwam partner.

Competitor® is proud to announce that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA®) has extended its partnership as the official lane line for all NCAA Swimming Championships in Divisions I, II and III.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the NCAA. The past four years have been a wonderful partnership,” said Brad Underwood, President of Competitor, “It truly makes a statement when you see our lanes at the NCAA Championships. We take great pride in making sure the NCAA coaches and swimmers have the best lanes by their side at the NCAA Championships.”

Competitor Gold Medal lane lines have been used in NCAA Swimming Championship Meets for years, including the past four years as part of the original partnership. “We’re elated that Competitor will continue to support our NCAA Division I, II, and III Swimming Championships with lane lines,” said Chris Termini, Managing Director of Championship External Operations.

“Commitments like this are vital to the NCAA’s ability to deliver an excellent championship experience for our members and student-athletes,” notes Termini. The extended partnership will ensure that all NCAA swimming championships use Competitor lane lines.

Since 1968, Competitor has been the international leader in the production of lane lines for competitions around the world. As the official lane line for USA Swimming and the NCAA, Competitor has been a part of ten of the past fourteen Olympics. Molded and assembled in the U.S., using U.S.-made components, Competitor products are durable, easy-to-set-up and store,

and are sold through distributors, licensees, and dealers worldwide. The Competitor line also includes store lane reels, pace clocks, backstroke flags.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.

Competitor Swim is a SwimSwam partner.