ISL All-Time Best Swims For Season One (Men’s Events)

ISL Season One
We’ve compiled a list of the Top 10 swims in each event from what was the inaugural year of the International Swimming League. The league doesn’t seem to be keeping records, so we’ve done it for you instead. These records will be a great reference point ahead of the second season later this year.
Although there are still many details yet to be confirmed, some changes for season 2 have already been announced. One such change is the introduction of ‘Jackpot Times’, which is essentially a point-stealing rule. You can read more about the specifics of the rule here.
In theory, this will put more of an emphasis on times this season. Athletes look to gain extra points (a lot in some cases) by beating their competitors by as big a margin as possible. Swims like Daiya Seto‘s World Record in the 400IM (where he beat his competition by 5 seconds), or Katie Ledecky‘s 400 free which was just 0.14 off the WR, would have been rewarded considerable extra points if this rule had been in play last season.
A 5-week training camp and competition is the revised plan for ISL Season 2, and is reportedly taking place in Budapest, Hungary. Announcements of rosters are expected in early-September. You can read more about the plans here. Link to second article here.
Day 1 Events
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|100m Fly
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 49.10
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 49.15
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 49.16
|Chad le Clos ENS 49.34
|Chad le Clos ENS 49.35
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 49.36
|Tom Shields LAC 49.39
|Tom Shields LAC 49.50
|Tom Shields LAC 49.52
|Chad le Clos ENS 49.65
|50m Brs
|Fabio Scozzoli AQC 25.62
|Nic Fink CAC 25.75
|Adam Peaty LON 25.85
|Adam Peaty LON 25.88
|Vladimir Morozov IRO 25.89
|Felipe Lima LAC 25.92
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 25.92
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 25.97
|Nicolo Martin-enghi AQC 25.98
|Ian Finnerty DCT 25.99
|400m I.M
|Daiya Seto ENS 3:54.81
|Duncan Scott LON 3:59.81
|Max Litchfield LON 4:01.31
|Andrew Seliskar LAC 4:02.88
|Andrew Seliskar LAC 4:03.28
|Chase Kalisz LAC 4:03.49
|David Verraszto IRO 4:04.02
|Jay Litherland DCT 4:04.17
|Maxim Stupin ENS 4:04.39
|Duncan Scott LON 4:04.55
|200m Back
|Ryan Murphy LAC 1:48.81
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 1:48.91
|Mitch Larkin CAC 1:49.15
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 1:49.24
|Ryan Murphy LAC 1:49.40
|Radoslaw Kawecki CAC 1:49.52
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 1:49.67
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 1:49.68
|Ryan Murphy LAC 1:49.87
|Christian Diener LON 1:50.36
|50m Free
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 20.24
|Florent Manaudou ENS 20.57
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 20.64
|Vladimir Morozov IRO 20.68
|Florent Manaudou ENS 20.69
|Florent Manaudou ENS 20.72
|Kyle Chalmers LON 20.74
|Vladimir Morozov IRO 20.77
|Kyle Chalmers LON 20.84
|Ben Proud ENS 20.85
|4x100m Medley Relay
|Energy Standard 3:21.42
|London Roar 3:21.64
|London Roar 2 3:21.65
|London Roar 3:22.16
|LA Current 3:22.46
|Energy Standard 3:23.11
|Energy Standard 3:23.14
|London Roar 2 3:23.56
|Cali Condors 3:23.61
|LA Current 3:23.63
|200m Free
|Alexander Graham LON 1:41.58
|Alexander Graham LON 1:41.74
|Blake Pieroni LAC 1:41.96
|Alexander Graham LON 1:42.37
|Clyde Lewis CAC 1:42.50
|Alexander Graham LON 1:42.55
|Blake Pieroni LAC 1:42.66
|Elijah Winnington LON 1:42.77
|Breno Correia AQC 1:42.93
|Elijah Winnington LON 1:42.94
|50m Back
|Guilherme Guido LON 22.55
|Guilherme Guido LON 22.77
|Guilherme Guido LON 22.82
|Guilherme Guido LON 23.06
|Florent Manaudou ENS 23.08
|Jeremy Stravius DCT 23.13
|Kliment Kolesnikov ENS 23.16
|Matt Grevers LAC 23.16
|Ryan Murphy LAC 23.21
|Kliment Kolesnikov ENS 23.29
|200m Brs
|Nic Fink CAC 2:02.34
|Will Licon LAC 2:02.42
|Ian Finnerty DCT 2:02.76
|Anton Chupkov ENS 2:02.98
|Matthew Wilson LON 2:03.93
|Marco Koch NYB 2:03.79
|Anton Chupkov ENS 2:04.03
|Will Licon LAC 2:04.09
|Marco Koch NYB 2:04.27
|Will Licon LAC 2:04.33
|4x100m Free Relay
|London Roar 3:05.11
|Cali Condors 3:06.22
|Energy Standard 3:06.43
|Team Iron 3:06.50
|LA Current (2) 3:07.35
|Aqua Centurions 3:07.51
|Energy Standard 3:07.58
|Team Iron 3:07.86
|LA Current 3:07.87
|London Roar (2) 3:07.91
Day 2 Events
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|100m Free
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 45.22
|Kyle Chalmers LOR 45.55
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 45.69
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 45.77
|Kyle Chalmers LON 45.77
|Duncan Scott LON 46.09
|Vladimir Morozov IRO 46.14
|Kyle Chalmers LON 46.22
|Sergey Shevstov ENS 46.41
|Vladimir Morozov IRO 46.42
|100m Brs
|Adam Peaty LOR 55.92
|Adam Peaty LOR 56.18
|Adam Peaty LON 56.19
|Ian Finnerty DCT 56.29
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 56.32
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 56.35
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 56.55
|Ilya Shyman-ovich ENS 56.71
|Nic Fink CAC 56.71
|Kirill Prigoda LON 56.74
|400m Free
|Elijah Winnington LOR 3:38.30
|Elijah Winnington LOR 3:38.84
|Kristof Milak IRN 3:39.37
|Jack McLoughlin NYB 3:39.41
|Henrik Christiansen IRO 3:39.73
|James Guy LON 3:39.99
|Henrik Christiansen IRO 3:40.14
|Elijah Winnington LON 3:40.43
|James Guy LON 3:40.64
|Kristof Milak IRO 3:40.83
|200m I.M
|Daiya Seto ENS 1:50.76
|Duncan Scott LOR 1:51.85
|Mitch Larkin CAC 1:52.93
|Andreas Vazaios DCT 1:52.95
|Andreas Vazaios DCT 1:53.05
|Andrew Seliskar LAC 1:53.11
|Andreas Vazaios DCT 1:53.44
|Mitch Larkin CAC 1:53.44
|Josh Prenot LAC 1:53.75
|Mitch Larkin CAC 1:53.83
|50m Fly
|Caeleb Dressel LAC 22.06
|Szebasztian Szabo IRO 22.13
|Szebasztian Szabo IRO 22.20
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 22.21
|Caeleb Dressel CAC 22.34
|Szebasztian Szabo IRO 22.47
|Chad le Clos ENS 22.48
|Tom Shields LAC 22.51
|Chad le Clos ENS 22.53
|Florent Manaudou ENS 22.53
|100m Back
|Guilherme Guido LON 49.50
|Kliment Kolesnikov ENS 49.53
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 49.55
|Guilherme Guido LON 49.61
|Evgeny Rylov ENS 49.75
|Ryan Murphy LAC 49.78
|Guilherme Guido LON 49.86
|Ryan Murphy LAC 49.88
|Matt Grevers LAC 49.95
|Robert Glinta IRO 50.10
|200m Fly
|Daiya Seto ENS 1:48.77
|Kristof Milak IRO 1:49.98
|Tom Shields LAC 1:50.25
|Jack Conger LAC 1:50.46
|Chad le Clos ENS 1:50.60
|Chad le Clos ENS 1:50.63
|Kristof Milak IRO 1:50.94
|Tom Shields LAC 1:51.04
|Tom Shields LAC 1:51.51
|James Guy LON 1:51.94
- Caeleb Dressel, who walked away as the ISL’s second biggest earner in season 1 (behind Sarah Sjostrom), shaved 0.02 off the 50m freestyle WR at the Finale is Las Vegas (20.24). The previous record (20.26) was owned by Florent Manaudou which he set during the 2014 World Championships. Dressel holds another WR in the long-course 100m butterfly (49.50), and also set 2 American Records in the 100m free (45.22) and 50m fly (22.06) during the first ISL season. In total he has 5 American Records and 2 World Records.
- In his ISL debut, Daiya Seto delivered a stellar performance in the 400IM as he smashed Ryan Lochte’s 9-year-old World Record in the 400IM. His swim was one of the standout performances of the entire season, as he beat the rest of the field by a whole 5 seconds, touching in 3:54.81. The previous mark stood at 3:55.50.
- Duncan Scott took down a number of Scottish and British records throughout last year’s short course season. At the league’s Finale is Las Vegas, he became the first British swimmer in history to go sub-4 mins in the 400IM (3:59.81), touching second behind Seto who broke the World Record in that race.
- Nic Fink and Ian Finnerty set new American record marks in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke, respectively. Fink’s time of 25.75 sits at #2 in the Top 10 rankings for that event, knocking out the previous mark of 25.99 which was set by Ian Finnerty at the College Park match the month before.
- Finnerty, who has recently been training with the Energy Standard training group in Antalya, Turkey, set a new mark of 56.29 in the 100m breaststroke during the Marlyand match. He walked away from that event as the top male point scorer; plus it’s also worth noting that he became the first American man to ever go sub-26 in the 50m brs with his original record time of 25.99.
Loving looking at the Aussies with 8 of the top ten in 200 free. (Also it would be more aesthetically pleasing to swap 4 and 5 in the 100 free as they have the same time anyway).