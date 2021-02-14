Isabella Urlando to Join Luca in NCAA D1 with Verbal Commitment to UCSB (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sacramento, California’s Isabella Urlando has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2022-23.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCSB! Thank you to my coaches, teachers, and family who have supported me. I can’t wait to be part of this incredible team! Go Gauchos!!!”

Urlando, whose older brother Luca Urlando is a freshman at Georgia this year, is a junior at C.K. McClatchy High School where she was named to USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-America Team. She swims year-round with DART Swimming in Davis and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back.

Urlando competed as a freshman at the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. She placed 4th in the 100 back (56.82) and 7th in the 100 fly (56.43) and qualified in both events for the 2019 California State Championships. She achieved her best times in the 50 back and 100 fly during her freshman year high school season. (Her sophomore season in spring 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.) At the end of May 2019, she competed at Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet and logged personal bests in the 50m back (31.69), 50m fly (30.55) and 200m fly (2:34.61). She wrapped up that summer at Mt. Hood Futures swimming the 100/200 back and 100 fly. Last February, Urlando swam the 100/200 back and 100/200 fly at College Station Sectionals and finaled in both backstroke events.

She will join the Gauchos in the class of 2026 with Nina Statler and Olivia Hovorka. Her best times would already make the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back and the C final of the 100 fly at the MPSF conference championships.

Top SCY times:

100 Back – 55.67

200 Back – 2:00.88

100 Fly – 56.43

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.