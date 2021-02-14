Cal Women Top Stanford 178-117 on the Road, Ivey Puts Up 47.24 100 Free PB

Stanford vs Cal (Women’s Dual)

Saturday, February 13th, 2021

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Results

Team Scores

Cal – 178 Stanford – 117

Cal made the short trip to Stanford for a women’s dual today, besting the Cardinal in a lopsided 178-117 victory. Today marked the first time since 2015 that Cal has beaten Stanford in a dual meet, and the first time in 15 years the Golden Bears beat Stanford at Stanford.

Izzy Ivey was instrumental in the Cal victory, taking 3 individual events. Ivey took the 100 back in 51.12, leading a 1-2 charge by Cal, with freshman Isabelle Stadden taking 2nd in 52.22. Ivey’s swim was a season best, and well within a second of her lifetime best of 50.42. The swim moved Ivey up to 4th in the NCAA so far this year, jumping Stadden (51.24 season best) and Julia Cook.

Ivey then went on to post lifetime best in the 100 free, touching first with a time of 47.24. The swim was Ivey’s 2nd best time in the 100 free this season, coming in under her previous best of 47.53, which she swam just 2 weeks ago in a dual with UCLA. Cal had a huge presence in this event as well, with Eloise Riley taking 2nd in 48.82, and Emily Gantriis posting a 48.96. The swim keeps Ivey in 2nd in the NCAA standings this year, behind only Kate Douglass, who has a strong hold on the event currently with her 46.86.

In Ivey’s 3rd individual event, the 100 fly, she approached another season best. Ivey swam a 51.68, coming in just narrowly off her season best of 51.54, which is 7th in the NCAA. Ivey got out to a fast start on the race, splitting a blistering 23.98 on the first 50. The 100 fly was another 1-2 punch by Cal, with Rachel Klinker taking 2nd in 52.67. Klinker’s swim was a lifetime best, edging out her previous best of 52.70, from last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

Ivey also posted a 22.80 fly split on the Cal 200 medley relay, which won with a final time of 1:35.98. Isabelle Stadden led the Golden Bears squad off in 24.36, with Ema Rajic splitting 27.00 on breaststroke, and Emily Gantriis anchoring in 21.82. Stanford (1:36.91) out-split Cal on breaststroke, where Allie Raab threw down an impressive 26.61 split.

Ema Rajic clocked another 58-second 100 breast, winning the race with a 58.89. Rajic out-split the field on both 50s, getting out to a huge lead with her 27.74 on the first 50. Rajic went on to post a 2nd-place finish in the 200 breast, with Allie Raab coming on strong at the end to claim victory. Rajic got out to the faster start, hitting the 100 mark in 1:01.97, compared to 1:02.20 for Raab. Rajic then faded a bit, splitting 33.59 and 34.21 on the last 2 50s, while Raab held strong with splits of 32.51 and 32.87. Raab clocked a final time of 2:07.58, while Rajic swam a 2:09.77.

Cal’s Alicia Wilson won the 200 IM handily, swimming a 1:55.37. Wilson had established a nearly 3-second lead over the field at the 100 mark, thanks to a 24.57 fly split and 28.61 back split. She’s currently 2nd in the NCAA this season with her season best of 1:53.58. Wilson also finished runner-up in the 200 back, touching in a final time of 1:54.51. Isabelle Stadden won the race in 1:53.80, getting out to a faster start than Wilson on the first 100 by 1 second. Stadden is 2nd in the NCAA this year with her season best of 1:49.77.

Cal’s Rachel Klinker won the 200 fly by a second, swimming a 1:54.35. The swim wasn’t far off Klinker’s personal best of 1:53.51, which she swam just two weeks ago against UCLA. Her 1:53.51 is 5th in the NCAA this season. Cal’s Robin Neumann took the 200 free in 1:44.10, beating out Stanford’s Brooke Forde (1:44.61) thanks to a 50.63 on the first 100, compared to Forde’s 51.68. Forde’s swim was a season best, and is currently 7th in the NCAA.

Forde won the 500 free with a 4:40.35, this time beating Neumann, who finished 2nd in 4:42.89. Forde had built up a 2-second lead over Neumann at the 200 mark, and held that lead through the finish.

Emily Gantriss won the 50 free in 22.27, leading another 1-2-3 charge by Cal. Elise Garcia was 2nd in with a time of 22.33, and Eloise Riley took 3rd in 22.36. Cal’s Briana Thai took 1-meter diving with a score of 294.08.

Stanford also picked up a win in the 1000 free, with Morgan Tankersley coming back on Cal’s Sarah DiMeco to win the race in 9:41.41. The swim was a huge lifetime best for Tankersley, coming in well under her previous mark of 9:47.19. DiMeco was leading at the 500 mark, 4:51.60 to 4:53.06 for Tankersley, but Tankersley negative-split the race, coming home in 4:48.35, well DiMeco held steady at 4:52.00, for a final time of 9:43.60. DiMeco’s swim also marked a personal best. The pair are now 3rd and 5th respectively in the NCAA this year.

Stanford won the 200 free relay, with Anya Goeders (22.48), Emma Wheal (21.90), Lauren Green (22.19), and Lauren Pitzer (22.20) teaming up for a 1:28.77. Pitzer dove into the water .15 seconds behind Cal anchor Alicia Wilson, but Pitzer’s 22.20 split was considerably faster than Wilson’s 22.77. Cal finished in 1:29.19.

Stanford’s Mia Paulsen won 3-meter diving with a score of 315.38.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

STANFORD – Isabel Ivey won three events – including Cal dual-meet records in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle – leading the No. 1- ranked Golden Bears to a 178-117 victory over 10th-rated Stanford on Saturday. Overall, Cal captured 11 of 16 events, with a stretch that featured eight in a row.

The result marked Cal’s first win in the series since 2015, a 158-142 decision in Berkeley, and first at Stanford in 15 years when the Bears prevailed, 169-131 in 2006.

Ivey was Cal’s only multi-winner on the day, and started her afternoon with a season-best 51.12 in the 100 back to maintain her position as the No. 2 performer in the country this year. The time was just under Isabelle Stadden’s dual-meet mark of 51.24 from Jan. 30 against UCLA. A short while later, Ivey swam to a lifetime-best 47.24 in the 100 free to break her own Cal dual-meet record from two weeks ago in Berkeley. She ended her day with a 51.68 winning time in the 100 butterfly.

The Bears got the meet off to a good start when Stadden, Ema Rajic , Ivey and Emily Gantriis secured a victory in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:35.98, which was only 0.15 seconds off their season-best time. After Sarah DiMeco took second in the 1000 free (PR 9:43.60), Robin Neumann began a run of eight consecutive Cal wins when she prevailed in the 200 free in 1:44.10.

Rajic came within an eyelash of breaking her school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.89, while Rachel Klinker won the 200 fly in 1:54.35. Gantriis led a 1-2-3 Cal finish in the 50 free (22.27), with Elise Garcia and Eloise Riley right behind. Following Briana Thai’s win on the 1-meter springboard, the Bears swept the top three spots in the 100 free, as Riley and Gantriis touched after Ivey.

Cal’s other two winners on the day were Stadden in the 200 back (1:53.00) and Alicia Wilson in the 200 IM (1:55.37).

“I thought today was a good meet for us and I’m really proud of the women on our team,” head coach Teri McKeever said. “I appreciate Stanford honoring our seniors before the meet and I’d like to congratulate their seniors, as well. Now, we’ll turn our attention to Pac-12’s where we hope to keep building on our success these last few weeks.”

The Bears conclude their dual-meet season at 3-0 and next head to the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 24-27 in Houston, Texas.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford women’s swimming and diving picked up five wins and posted 19 NCAA provisional standards, but were unable to upset No. 1 California, Saturday at Avery Aquatic Center. The 10th-ranked Cardinal fell 178-117 in the team’s only dual competition of the season.

The Cardinal picked up victories in the 1000 free the 500 free, 200 breast, and concluded the dual with a thrilling victory in the 200 free relay. Mia Paulsen also led the Cardinal by winning the 3-meter diving.

Morgan Tankersley picked up a win in the 1000 freestyle, taking control roughly 700 yards into the race for the two-second victory in 9:41.41.

Senior Brooke Forde capped senior day with a victory in the 500 freestyle, winning by more than two seconds in 4:40.35 – an NCAA provision mark. Forde also took second in the 200 free, setting a new personal best of 1:44.61, and the 200 IM (1:57.33).

Stanford was led by Allie Raab in the 200 breast, with the junior winning the event in 2:07.58. The quartet of Anya Goeders , Emma Wheal , Lauren Green and Lauren Pitzer held on to win a close race in the 200 free relay, defeating California’s A-team by 42-hundreths of a second – 1:28.77 to 2:29.19.

In the diving pool, Paulsen won the 3-meter (315.38) and finished third in the 1-meter (269.33).

Prior to the meet, Stanford honored the senior class of Forde, Katie Glavinovich , Green, Hannah Kukugurya, Paulsen, Pitzer, Ashley Volpenhein and Grace Zhao . Kukugurya highlight of the day was a third-place showing in the 200 IM (1:58.90) while also finishing second in the 200 fly (1:55.31).

Glavinovich swam in the 500 free and 200 IM, while Volpenhein swam in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free relay.

The Cardinal are scheduled next to compete at the Pac-12 Championships. The championships will be held Feb. 24-27, with the divers heading to Tucson, Ariz., and the swimmers heading to Houston, Texas.