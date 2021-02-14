Top Remaining 2021 Commit Ziyad Saleem Makes Verbal Pledge to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ziyad Saleem, who hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley’s class of 2025.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California, Berkeley. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all the support. Go Bears!”

Saleem is a senior at Rufus King International High School; he swims year-round with Schroeder YMCA Swim Team. He had originally committed to the University of Iowa before the program was cut. Since then, he has dropped gobs of time in both SCY (-.8 in the 100 free, -6.1 in the 200 free, -.36 in the 50 back, -1.7 in the 100 back, -3 in the 200 back, -.8 in the 100 fly) and LCM (-3 in the 100 free, -1.6 in the 100 back, -4.3 in the 200 back). Last weekend at the 41st Annual Schroeder C+ Meet, he swam under 47 seconds for the first time in the 100 back (46.98), which is an unofficial Wisconsin Swimming LSC record. It would have been the 4th-fastest time in Iowa history. Saleem also lowered his PB in the 200 free (1:41.61) in prelims before scratching the final.

Saleem competed at U.S. Open – Des Moines in November where he picked up Olympic Trials Wave I cuts in the 100m back (55.54) and 200m back (2:01.30), placing 8th in both events. A week later he added a PB in the 100m free (53.33) at the WEST November LCM Time Trials.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:42.93

100 back – 46.98

50 back – 22.85

200 free – 1:41.61

100 free – 45.53

100 fly – 50.42

Saleem will join the Golden Bears in the fall of 2021 with Evan Petty, Gabriel Jett, Jack Alexy, Jacob Soderlund, Kai Crews, Michael McGillivray, Robin Hanson, Sean Swift, and Trent Frandson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.