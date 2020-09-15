European Junior Champion Robin Hanson of Sweden Chooses Cal for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cal has added another major Swedish sprinter to their roster with a verbal commitment from Swedish National Team-er Robin Hanson.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley! Thank you to everyone who has helped me and believed in me all this time. Go Bears🐻

Hanson joins their class of 2025, while Swedish record-holder Björn Seeliger is currently on the Cal roster as a member of their class of 2024.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 22.61 / 19.66

100 free – 49.05 / 42.97

200 free – 1:46.93 / 1:32.90

400 free – 3:50.53 / 4:17.27

50 fly – 24.17 / 21.60

100 fly – 54.14 / 47.38

200 IM – 2:04.09 / 1:47.01

The Stockholm-based Hanson is a huge get for Cal, with a very impressive freestyle repertoire and plenty of international success. He is the Swedish junior record-holder in the 100 free and 200 free in both long course and short course meters.

At the 2019 European Junior Championships, Hanson won a trio of individual medals, including a gold in the 200 free (1:46.93). He also collected the 100 free silver and 400 free bronze, a testament to his range from the sprint to endurance events.

Hanson followed up that meet with more hardware at the 2019 World Junior Championships, collecting the 200 free silver (just hundredths behind U.S. teen phenom Luca Urlando) and 100 free bronze.

Last season, with his converted bests, Hanson would’ve been Cal’s #1 200 freestyler. He would’ve also been #3 on the roster in the 50, 100 and 500 free. At the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, which Cal dominated, Hanson would’ve won the 200 free conference crown, while he would’ve been a 500 free A-finalist and on the A/B bubble in the 50 and 100 free. His converted 200 free best would’ve also gotten him an invite to the 2020 NCAA Championships, where he would’ve been tied for the 10-seed.

Cal just saw three key sprinters, Zheng Quah, Pawel Sendyk and Michael Jensen, exhaust their eligibility. Hanson joins #6 Jack Alexy, #14 Trent Frandson, Jacob Soderlund, Kai Crews, Michael MacGillivray and Gabriel Jett in Cal’s 2025 class.

