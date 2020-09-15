Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kroniger & Steiger Split Breaststroke Races At Bochum Challenge

2020 BOCHUM CHALLENGE

  • Saturday, September 12th & Sunday, September 13th
  • Host: SV Blau-Weiß Bochum
  • LCM (50m)
Nearly 650 swimmers stemming from 40 clubs took part in Germany’s Bochum Challenge over the weekend, with the competition marking many a swimmer’s first racing in 6 months.

Amidst social distancing and masks at the outdoor pool, the competition was broken into younger swimmers in the morning and older swimmers in the afternoon, with both sessions taking place sans spectators.

28-year-old Jessica Steiger was among the contestants, taking on the women’s 200m breaststroke. The national record holder in the event battled 20-year-old Anna Kroniger, who wound up getting to the wall first. Kroniger clocked a time of 2:32.61 for the gold, while Steiger touched less than half a second behind in 2:32.61.

The roles were reversed for the domestic rivals come the 100m breaststroke sprint, however, as it was Steiger who snagged the top spot. She stopped the clock in a time of 1:11.35, while Kroniger was nearly 2 seconds back in 1:13.23 in the race.

For perspective as to where these women are at in this beginning of the post-coronavirus pandemic season, below are their lifetime bests in the events:

