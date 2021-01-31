UC Santa Barbara Snags 1st 2022 Verbal Commitment from Sprinter Nina Statler

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nina Statler from Walnut Creek, California has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara. She will join the Gauchos in the fall of 2022.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCSB. I chose UCSB for the great academics, amazing coaching staff, supportive teammates, and beautiful location.”

Statler is a junior at Las Lomas High School. She swims year-round for Walnut Creek Aquabears and specializes mainly in sprint free and back. In her freshman season of high school swimming, she placed 9th in both the 50 free (24.14) and 100 back (56.97) at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships. Both were PBs, as was her 50 back leadoff (26.68) on the medley relay. She went on to compete at the California State Championships in the 100 back and came in 22nd in prelims (56.95). Her sophomore season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Statler had a strong showing at the 44th Washington Open last January. She improved her PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 200 IM while placing 4th in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 free, and 3rd in the 100 back.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.08

100 back – 56.05

200 back – 2:11.57

50 free – 23.46

100 free – 51.97

200 free – 1:56.94

200 IM – 2:10.31

With two more high school seasons yet to swim, Statler’s best times would already be helpful to the Gauchos. She would have scored in the B finals of the 50/100 free and 100 back at the 2020 MPSF Championships.

