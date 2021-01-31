Houston Picks Up 59.8 LCM Butterflier Adelaide Meuter of France for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

French butterflier Adelaide Meuter has committed to Houston University for this coming fall. Meuter is based in Paris and trains with Cno St-Germain-En-Laye.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 fly – 59.83 / 53.11

200 fly – 2:16.78 / 2:01.49

100 free – 58.07 / 51.48

Meuter recently competed at the 2020 French Elite National Championships in December, where she touched third behind only Marie Wattel and Beryl Gastaldello in the 100 fly (59.83). She also won the 200 fly B-final (2:16.78), going lifetime best in both fly events.

Senior Katie Higgins leads the Cougars this season in the 100 fly (53.68), and she was their top 100 flyer last season, too (53.67). Meuter’s converted best in the 100 fly would put her in a great position to take over for Higgins (should she graduate and finish swimming after this season). A 53.11 would’ve claimed third place in the 100 fly at the 2020 AAC Championships, a meet where Houston dominated for the team title.

Meuter joins Lauren Chaney, Mary Catherine Jurica, Keely Rollinson, Henrietta Fangli, Emma Wright, Alyssa Bloser, Josie Graves, Marta Beesmans Barquero and Abbie Alvarez as a member of Houston’s class of 2025.

