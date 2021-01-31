8 Utah Pool Records Fall in Men’s and Women’s Duals Against Rival BYU

Utah vs BYU

Friday-Saturday, January 29-30, 2021

Don Redding Pool, Salt Lake City, UT

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Women’s Results

Men’s Results

Team Scores

Men

Utah – 179 BYU – 121

Women

Utah – 176 BYU – 124

Men’s Recap

A pool record fell as Utah faced off against rival BYU on Saturday, with Cooper Deryk breaking his own 100 fly pool record, which he had just set last weekend. Deryk got out to a quick start with a 21.54 on the first 50, then brought the race home in 25.60, for a 47.14. The swim comes in close to his personal best of 46.66, which he set at last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

Deryk was a member of the winning Utah 200 medley relay, which narrowly beat BYU’s relay, 1:27.61 to 1:27.67. Deryk played his role on the relay, out-splitting the BYU flyer, Javier Nicolas, 20.83 to 21.35. Utah also out-split BYU on the backstroke leg, with Andrei Ungur leading Utah off in 22.52, while BYU’s Payton Plumb was 23.01. BYU breaststroker Josue Dominguez significantly out-split Utah’s Andrew Britton, 23.57 to 24.19. Finn O’Haimhirgin anchored Utah in 20.07, which was just enough to hold off BYU’s Connor Stirling, who anchored in 19.74.

Deryk went on to win the 50 free, swimming a 20.28 to beat out teammate Felix Chiun (20.45). Chiun went on to win the 100 free with a 44.28, coming in well ahead of BYU’s Stirling (45.36).

Andrei Ungur went on from the medley relay to win the 100 back, clocking a 48.01. He was first in by 1.71 seconds, out-splitting the field on both 50s.

Javier Nicolas went on to win the 200 free for BYU, leading a 1-2 charge by the Cougars. Nicolas swam a 1:39.82, using a 51.29 on the 2nd 100 to get his hand on the wall first. Teammate Tama Tuitama was next in, touching in 1:40.22.

Josue Dominguez went on to sweep the breaststroke events. Dominguez swam a 53.33 in the 100 breast, beating the field by 2.27 seconds. He was out the fastest in the field with a 25.08, but it was his 2nd 50 split of 28.25 that set him massively apart from the field, as it was the fastest 2nd 50 split by well over a second. Dominguez went on to swim a 1:59.18 in the 200 breast, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00.

BYU’s Brad Prolo picked up a pair of wins on the day. Prolo swam a 1:46.18 to win the 200 fly, getting out to a 50.43 on the first 100. He went on to win the 200 IM in 1:49.18.

Women’s Recap

7 Don Redding women’s pool records fell on Friday, with 4 records falling at the hands of BYU this weekend.

Katie McBratney, a BYU sophomore, swept the women’s breaststroke events and picked up a 3rd win in the 200 IM, breaking the pool records in each. In the 100 breast, McBratney clocked a 1:02.46, establishing a new Utah pool record. The swim comes in just off her personal best of 1:01.42, which she swam back in 2019. She went on to post a 2:15.59 in the 200 breast, edging out Utah’s Charity Pittard (2:15.97) thanks to a faster front half. McBratney took the race out in 1:05.61, compared to a 1:06.67 for Pittard. McBratney’s swim was another pool record.

McBratney finished up her meet with a 2:01.90 in the 200 IM, with teammate Summer Murphy coming in 2nd with a 2:06.83. McBratney used a 34.49 breast split to establish a huge lead heading into the freestyle leg.

BYU also picked up a pool record in the 200 free relay, chasing down and edging out Utah on the final 50. Rachel Oyler led the BYU squad off in 24.05, and was followed by Brynn Sproul (23.21), Emma Colvin (23.34), and Gwen Gustafson (22.37) combined for a 1:32.97, just ahead of Utah’s 1:33.06. Gustafson dove in .63 seconds behind Utah anchor Audrey Reimer, but her 22.37 anchor was enough to run down Reimer (23.09) and get her hand on the wall first.

Audrey Reimer swept the backstroke events for BYU. In the 100 back, Reimer won by nearly a second, finishing in 54.19. She went on to post a dominant win in the 200 back, touching in 1:56.81. Reimer nearly kept all 4 50 splits under 30 seconds, splitting 27.57/29.27/29.77/30.20. Both backstroke swims by Reimer were pool records.

Reimer led-off the B Utah 200 medley relay, although she posted the fastest backstroke split in the field with a 25.41. Utah’s A relay was led off by Emma Broome, who split 25.74. Broome was followed by Charity Pittard on breaststroke (28.92), Emma Lawless on fly (23.92), and Madeline Woznick (22.51), finishing in 1:41.09, breaking the first Utah pool record of the meet. If Reimer had been on the A relay, they would have finished in 1:40.76.

From that Utah relay, Madeline Woznick went on to win the 50 and 100 free. In the 50, Woznick posted a 23.20, edging out BYU’s Gwen Gustafson (23.21) by just .01 seconds. The swim comes in just off Woznick’s personal best of 23.09, which she swam at last year’s Pac-12 Championships. Woznick went on to win the 100 free in 50.22, this time besting Gustafson significantly (51.17). The swim was again near Woznick’s best of 49.60, which was also swum at last year’s Pac-12s.

Emma Lawless went on to win the 100 fly with a 55.37, narrowly beating out BYU’s Charlotte Fieeiki, who was 2nd with a 55.41. Lawless was out faster, 25.74, while Fieeiki was 26.17.

Utah’s Sara McClendon swept the distance events, first swimming a 10:15.07 in the 1000. She got out to an early lead in the race, and held on to win by 6 seconds. McClendon then swam a 4:57.77 to win the 500 free, touching as the only swimmer under 5:00 in the field.

BYU’s Brynn Sproul, a member of the record-breaking 200 free relay, took the 200 free with a 1:51.56.

Utah’s Lexi Mills swept the diving events, posting a final score of 281.85 in 1 meter, and 297.75 in 3 meter.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH MEN:

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah men’s swim and dive team finished the weekend strong, breaking one pool record and beating BYU 179-121 Saturday at the Ute Natatorium.

“There was a tremendous attitude and effort from the guys today and great resiliency,” said head coach Joe Dykstra . “We have had a hard three weeks of training and they were able to fight through and put up some really good performances today. That was almost 100 percent related to their attitude and the team effort, which you saw on display and how much they care about each other. I am really proud of the team culture that brings us this kind of win. I am proud of our seniors as well. Felix had a really good day and Robby has been out medically and was able to do a relay split and put up one of his best times ever on no training.”

The Utes started off the meet strong winning the 200 medley relay led by Andrei Ungur , Andrew Britton , Cooper Deryk, and Finn O’Haimhirgin (1:27.61). Nathan Ramey won the 1000 free (9:32.83) and Ungur won the 100 back (48.01).

Britton placed second in the 100 breast (55.60) and Ben Waterman took second as well in the 200 fly (1:47.76). Deryk took another win in the 50 free (20.28), followed by Felix Chiun winning the 100 free (44.28) in his senior meet. Preston Panells made the top of the podium in the 200 back with a time of 1:48.21.

Jaek Horner placed third in the 200 breast with a time of 2:05.33. Dylan Becker came out on top in the 500 free (4:35.12).

Deryk broke the pool record he set last week against Colorado Mesa in the 100 fly and turned around to break it once again with a fast time of 47.14. The Utes finished off the meet strong winning the 200 free relay raced by Contreras, Britton, Deryk, and Chiun.

Tony Chen topped the podium in both diving events Saturday, scoring 341.55 on the 1m and 396.08 on the 3m. Chase Hindmarsh placed third on the 1m with a score of 281.03 and fourth on the 3m, scoring 286.28. Jenner Pennock finished fifth on the 1m with a score of 254.03, and placed third on the 3m with a score of 317.10.

Utah diving will compete at the Air Force Diving Invite next Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 4-6.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH WOMEN:

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah women’s swim and dive team beat rivals BYU Friday night at the Don Reddish Pool, breaking three pool records, tying one, and taking first in both diving events. Utah beat BYU 176-124 to open the dual weekend.

“It was a very solid effort tonight and we have put in a few good weeks of training,” said head coach Joe Dykstra on Friday’s meet. “We got a couple of girls back that have been missing which really helped the lineup today. I couldn’t be happier with the performance. We won the majority of races, broke a number of pool records on both sides, so I think it was a very competitive, high-level swim meet. I’m looking forward to what the future holds in a few weeks.”

Utah started off strong in the meet with Emma Broome , Charity Pittard , Emma Lawless , and Maddie Woznick breaking the pool record in the 200 medley relay (1:41.09). Audrey Reimer broke the pool records in both the 100 back (54.19) and 200 back (1:56.81), winning both of those races. Woznick also tied the pool record in the 100 free (50.22) to mark four record nights in Salt Lake City.

BYU also was able to break four pool records on Friday, coming in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 200 medley free relay. Utah took home 10 event wins of the 16.

Utah took all spots on the podium in the 1000 free led by senior Sara McClendon taking first with a time of 10:15.07 on her senior night. Taylor Kabacy and Mandy Gebhart placed second and third, respectively.

Alyssa Watson took second in the 200 free (1:52.39) before Reimer collected the pool record in the 100 back. Pittard took second in the 100 breast (1:03.84). Zofia Niemczak took second in the 200 fly (2:05.27) in the next event, while Woznick took home another first place finish, this time in the 50 free (23.20). Woznick then turned around to win the 100 free as well (50.22) to tie the pool record.

Following Reimer’s win in the 200 back, Pittard took second in the 200 breast (2:15.97) and McClendon took first in the 500 free (4:57.77) for her second win of the night.

Lawless won the 100 fly (55.37) and Watson took third in the 200 IM (2:06.89). Utah finished off the meet taking second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:33.06.

On the diving side, Utah went one-two on the 1m and 3m at the Ute Natatorium.

“We had a great meet. It is always fun to go against BYU and it brings out the best of both teams so we were both pretty sharp,” said diving coach Richard Marschner . “Lexi and Lizzy had a really great meet on both boards to go one-two, so I was happy to continue to build on their successes.”

Lexi Mills swept the competition Friday night against BYU, taking first in both the 3m (297.75) and 1m (281.85). Lizzy DeCecco followed in second for both events, scoring 290.40 on the 3m and 278.78 on the 1m. Regan Caufield placed fifth in the 3m (262.88) and 1m (256.73). Emma Ruchala placed sixth on the 1m with a score of 256.65.

The Utah men will be in action Saturday morning at 11 a.m. MT at the Ute Natatorium against BYU.

PRESS RELEASE – BYU MEN:

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s men swim team fell to the University of Utah on Saturday afternoon, 179-121 at the University of Utah pool.

Team scores:

BYU (121) – Utah (179)

The Cougars grabbed the top three spots in the 200 yard IM with swimmers Brad Prolo (1:49.18), Tyler Edlefsen (1:49.78) and Tama Tuitama (1:50.91). Subsequently, Brad Prolo took home two first-place wins the first in the 200 IM as well as the 200 butterfly.

“The men swam really well today even though we came up short,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “Tama Tuitama, Brad Prolo and Jose Dominguez all swam really well. These guys didn’t back down and kept fighting to the end.”

Highlights:

Josue Dominguez 1st- 100 Breast (53.33) 1st – 200 Breast (1:59.18)

Brad Prolo 1st- 200 Individual Medley (1:49.18) 1st- 200 Butterfly (1:46.18) 2nd- 200 Breast (2:00.24)

Javier Nicolas 1st- 200 Free (1:39.82) 2nd- 100 Butterfly (47.69)

Tama Tuitama 2nd- 200 Free (1:40.22) 2nd- 200 Backstroke (1:48.74) 3rd- 200 Individual Medley (1:50.91)



Up Next

The Cougars dive team heads to the Air Force Invitational from Feb. 5-6. The rest of the swim team will continue to train as it prepares for the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference meet.

PRESS RELEASE – BYU WOMEN:

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s women swim team broke four Don Reddish Pool records, despite falling to the Utah Utes Friday night at the University of Utah pool.

Team score

BYU (124) – Utah (176)

A team of Rachel Oyler, Brynn Sproul, Emma Colvin and Gwen Gustafson took first place in the 200 yard free relay with a time of 1:32.97 to break the first Utah pool record of the day. Meanwhile, sophomore Katie McBratney swept in all three individual events she competed in while also breaking pool records in all the events including the 200 individual medley, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Women’s highlights:

200 Free Relay – Rachel Oyler, Brynn Sproul, Emma Colvin, Gwen Gustafson 1st- (1:32.97) – Pool Record

Katie McBrakney 1st – 200 IM (2:01.90) – Pool Record 1st- 200 Breast (2:15.59) – Pool Record 1st- 100 Breast (1:02.46) – Pool Record

Gwen Gustafson 2nd- 50 Free (23.21) 2nd- 100 Free (51.17)



Up Next

The men’s team will compete on Saturday against the Utes before BYU heads to a newly scheduled meet at Air Force from Feb. 5-6 right ahead of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference meet.