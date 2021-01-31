Arizona High School A-Finalist Haley Chesno Commits to Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Haley Chesno from Scottsdale, Arizona has committed to swim at the University of Denver in the class of 2025.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic studies and athletic career, swimming Division 1 at The University of Denver! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all believing in me and helping me accomplish my goals! so excited for the next 4 years as a pioneer! #gopios”

Now a senior at Arcadia High School, Chesno was an A-finalist in both the 100 free (5th) and 200 IM (6th) as a junior at the Arizona High School Division II State Championships in the fall of 2019. Her IM time of 2:09.55 was a personal best.

Chesno does her year-round swimming with Phoenix Swim Club. She was a multi-event finalist at the 2020 Arizona Swimming Senior Short Course Championships last spring, coming in 22nd in the 100 free, 13th in the 100 back 8th in the 200 back, and 13th in the 200 IM. Chesno swam at the SAC Senior Finale in December, clocking a PB in the 100 breast and placing 19th in the 50 free, 8th in the 100 back, 10th in the 200 back, and 12th in the 100 breast. A versatile talent, her best SCY times include:

50 back – 27.93

100 back – 58.34

200 back – 2:05.00

50 free – 24.68

100 free – 53.25

200 free – 1:57.07

100 breast – 1:09.66

200 breast – 2:29.92

200 IM – 2:09.55

Chesno will enter the Denver class of 2025 with fellow commits Jessica Maeda and Mia Moulden.

