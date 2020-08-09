Winter Juniors Qualifier Mia Moulden Sends Verbal Commitment to Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mia Moulden, who hails from Slater, Iowa, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Denver for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“When I was a freshman, my coach told me I was going to swim for Denver… I guess I’m a good listener! I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Denver!! I wouldn’t be here without my family and team, thank you for all of your help along the way!”

Moulden is a rising senior at Ames Senior High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and 4-time individual finalist at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Swimming and Diving Championships. Last fall as a junior, she placed 5th in the 100 fly (57.37) and 4th in the 100 back (56.79), contributing to Ames’ second-place team finish.

Moulden does her year-round swimming with Ames Cyclone Aquatic Club. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and a Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. In February, she won the state title in the 200 fly at 2020 Iowa Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, going within half a second of her lifetime best to win by nearly 6 seconds. She also placed 5th in the 100 fly, 6th in both the 200 IM and 400 IM, and 16th/17th in the 100/200 backstrokes. She left the meet with PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM and she split 55.40 on the butterfly of the gold medal-winning ACAC medley relay.

200 fly – 2:01.81

100 fly – 56.17

100 fly relay split – 55.40

200 back – 2:01.02

100 back – 56.75

400 IM – 4:32.20

200 IM – 2:07.71

50 free – 24.08

Moulden will follow in the footsteps of her older sister Bailey Moulden, who also swam collegiately (Northern Iowa). She will join a Denver squad that dominated the 2020 Summit League Championships with 1,147.5 points. Her best times would already score for the Pioneers at conference in the A finals of the 100/200 fly, 100/200 back, and 400 IM, and in the B final of the 200 IM.

