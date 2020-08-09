Wyatt Davis Goes Lifetime Best 48.2 in 100 Fly at Carmel Swim Club Intrasquad

2020 CARMEL AUGUST INTRASQUAD

August 7-8, 2020

Carmel, IN

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2020 CSC August Intrasquad’

Carmel Swim Club hosted an intrasquad meet this weekend with a simple event slate: 100s of each stroke only. University of Michigan commit Wyatt Davis was a headlining name at the intrasquad, winning three of his four events and setting lifetime bests in three races.

Davis’s first swim was the 100 fly, where he clocked a 48.24 to slice 1.24 seconds off of his old best of 49.48 from the 2019 Carmel Winter Invitational in January 2019. He won the event by over 1.5 seconds, with University of Tennessee commit Griffin Hadley touching second (49.84). Davis and Hadley went 1-2 in the very next event, the 100 back, hitting times of 47.92 and 49.73, respectively.

Davis finished fourth in the 100 breast with a 59.19, a 2.8-second drop from his old best. That event was won by 16-year-old Ryan Malicki in a 56.47, 1.5 seconds over his best. Gus Rothrock was second in 58.15, a 2.3-second drop, while Hadley was third in 58.47, a 3.7-second drop.

Finally, Davis was back on top in the 100 free (45.38), a lifetime best by .19. While he’s one of the best high school 200 freestylers in history (1:33.68), and he’s been as fast as 45.80 in the 100 back, Davis has not focused on the 100 free in yards as a primary event (though he’s been 50.79 in long course, suggesting he still has plenty to drop in SCY). His 200 free lifetime best actually had him at 45.45 going out to the 100 flip, meaning his best time yesterday was only a .07 drop from that split.

Rising Tennessee junior Trude Rothrock was one of the top performers on the women’s side. She was the fastest woman in the 100 fly (54.10) and 100 free (51.38). 16-year-old Devon Kitchel was the fastest woman in the other two events, posting a 56.04 in the 100 back and a 1:04.27 in the 100 breast, only half-a-second off her best in the 100 breast.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS