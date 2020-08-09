SwimSwam Podcast: Helen Yee on What ISL Could Take From UFC’s Fight Island

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Helen Yee, Nevada High School Swimming state champion turned sports reporter and broadcaster. We talked through Helen’s swimming years, and how she eventually transitioned to sports reporting, specifically the UFC. Yee’s most recent reporting stint was spent on Fight Island, UFC’s response to COVID-19 where they had a remote location to host competition on an Island in Abu Dhabi. It sounds very similar to what the ISL has proposed for their shortened 2020-21 season, and the takeaways from UFC’s version could be valuable, as they had a lot of success with few to no COVID infections while on the island.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

