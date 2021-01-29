Houston Snags Romanian National Champion Henrietta Fangli for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Henrietta Fángli from Târgu Mureș, Romania has announced her decision to swim at the University of Houston beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

A member of the Romanian National Team, Fangli trains with H2O Team Marosvasarhely. She specializes in breaststroke and won the 100 breast at the 2020 Romanian National Championships at the end of September, going 1:11.60. She also competed in the 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Her 50 breast time of 33.18 was a PB.

At the 2019 Romanian Nationals, Fangli placed 2nd in the 100 breast open division with a best-ever 1:11.14. She also earned a PB in the 100 free and 200 IM but her best events remain the 50/100/200 breast:

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast – 33.18 (28.99)

100 breast – 1:11.14 (1:02.28)

200 breast – 2:36.46 (2:17.35)

Houston won the women’s meet at 2020 AAC Championships. Fangli would have made the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast along with double conference champion Peyton Kondis (59.34/2:09.93), Angeliki Mavrantza (1:00.52/2:10.94), who were both seniors last season, and then-freshman Audrey McKinnon (1:03.47/2:16.79).

Fangli will join the Cougars with Abbie Alvarez, Julia Koluch, Keely Rollinson, Lauren Chaney, and Mary Catherine Jurica.

