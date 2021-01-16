After Iowa Cuts Swimming & Diving, Poland’s Julia Koluch Transfers to Houston

Julia Koluch from Zelechow, Poland has announced her intention to transfer to the University of Houston. Koluch was to be a sophomore on the University of Iowa roster this season, but the school announced in August it would be dropping the swimming and diving teams after the 2020-21 season and many of its student-athletes began looking for new academic homes.

“When I was back home, I got a call from one of my friends about our swimming program being cut. In that moment my heart broke into pieces. There are no words to describe thisJulia amazing but short period of my life here in Iowa with the best people I could have ever imagined. The memories we made will stay with me forever no matter which path all of us are going to take. I am grateful for each and every one of you for being there for me every single day. For each “Go Hawks!” during practice and “Good job!” after the race. 🖤💛

We all need to move forward and with that being said I am thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Houston. I am more than excited to pursue my degree and continue my swimming career in Houston. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who helped me get through this challenging path. Go Coogs! ❤️🐾”

Koluch adapted quickly to SCY swimming at Iowa, putting up the schools 5th all-time 200 backstroke time at the Shamrock Invitational in January. She also notched PBs in the 100 back and 200 IM at that meet, and added a best time in the 50 free at 2020 B1G Championships. She ranked 2nd last season in the 200 back and 3rd in the 100 back, and she placed 21st in the 200 back at the Big Ten Championships.

Pre-Iowa, she swam with the club team UKS Anprel-Armexim Pruszkow and represented Poland internationally. She earned a bronze medal in the 4×100 medley relay at the 2017 European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel and also swam at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis that summer.

Koluch will have 3 years of eligibility left when she suits up with the Cougars. She would have joined then-senior Laura Laderoute and juniors Ioanna Sacha and Kathryn Power in the A final of the 100 back and Sacha, Laderoute and then-junior Monique Rae in the A final of the 200 back at 2020 AAC Championships.

Top SCY times: