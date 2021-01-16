2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Following a pair of intriguing prelim sessions, the men and women will come together tonight in San Antonio for what should be an exciting finals showcase.

The most noteworthy swim this morning probably came from Shaine Casas, who cracked 52 seconds for the first time in the men’s 100 fly with a 51.91 to take over 15th in the 2020-21 world rankings.

He’ll be one to watch out for tonight, as will Regan Smith, who is scheduled to take on a tough double in the 200 free and 100 fly, where she’s seeded first and second respectively. Andrew Seliskar and Bella Sims are in the same boat, racing both ‘A’ finals.

Emma Weyant and Jay Litherland will take on the daunting task of a 200 free/400 IM double.

Another standout in the prelims was Kieran Smith, the lone man under 1:50 in the 200 free with a time of 1:48.46. Most notable about Smith’s swim was his 26.54 final length.

We also can’t forget about Lilly King headlining the women’s 100 breast, and a loaded men’s 100 breast field that includes five of the eight Americans who have broken 1:00 since the beginning of 2018.

Women’s 200 Free Finals

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Coming off her swim-off victory over Isabel Ivey to get into the ‘A’ final, Olivia Smoliga attacked the women’s 200 free from the front out in Lane 8, holding the lead through the 150 with Regan Smith, Madisyn Cox and Abbey Weitzeil hot on her tail.

Cox had a solid closing 50 in 30.75, managing to out-touch Smith for the win in a time of 1:59.42 to Smith’s 1:59.49. Cox swam a season-best of 1:58.97 at the U.S. Open in November.

Smith’s time is her third-fastest ever, while Smoliga held on for third in 1:59.91, her fourth time breaking into the 1:59s.

15-year-old Bella Sims impressed with the fastest back 50 in the field at 30.14, earning fourth in 2:00.21 for her second-fastest swim ever.

In her third 200 free of the day, having lost that swim-off with Smoliga, Ivey won the ‘B’ final in decisive fashion in a time of 2:00.24. She had gone 2:01.75 and 2:02.46 in her two other swims today.

Men’s 200 Free Finals

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

After he stormed home with a final 50 split of 26.54 in the prelims, we knew Kieran Smith would be tough to beat in tonight’s men’s 200 free final. That proved to be true, as Smith led from start to finish, winning in a time of 1:47.36.

That swim falls just shy of his 1:47.29 from the U.S. Open, a time that ranks the University of Florida junior 18th in the world for the 2020-21 season.

Swimming out in Lane 1, Townley Haas was near the front of the pack throughout the race, moving past Carson Foster and holding off Zane Grothe on the last length to snag second in 1:48.81. Like he did this morning, Grothe charged home in 26.55 for third in 1:48.88, with Foster fourth in 1:49.12.

Women’s 100 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

In just her second long course race of the season following this morning’s prelims, Lilly King took more than second off her heats swim in 1:07.14 to win the women’s 100 breast comfortably. King, 23, moves into 11th in the world for 2020-21.

Former 100 back world record holder Kathleen Baker was just four-tenths back of King on the opening 50 in 31.82, and held off the pure breaststrokers down the stretch to claim second in 1:08.44. That marks Baker’s second-best swim ever, having gone 1:07.90 back in March.

Rachel Bernhardt (1:09.00) out-touched Micah Sumrall (1:09.06) in a tight race for third. At the U.S. Open, the 25-year-old Bernhardt was just a few one-hundredths off her lifetime best in 1:07.67.

Men’s 100 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Coming off of his standout ISL season, Nic Fink picks up the win here in the men’s 100 breast in 1:00.84, pulling away from the pack over the last 25 meters.

The 27-year-old, who was dealing with a wrist injury prior to swimming in the ISL a few months ago, is in the ballpark of where he was at the two PSS meets in early 2020. In Knoxville back in January he went 1:00.00, while two months later in Des Moines Fink clocked 1:00.52.

Cody Miller, who put up a very strong 59.65 at the U.S. Open, nabbed second in 1:01.42, with Will Licon (1:01.64) and Kevin Cordes (1:01.83) third and fourth.

Maybe a little surprising was Andrew Wilson back in sixth (1:02.44) after going 59.58 a few months ago.

Women’s 100 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Men’s 100 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 50.92, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 54.19

Women’s 400 IM Finals

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Men’s 400 IM Finals