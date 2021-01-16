Michael Cotter Hits 4:23.5 500 FR at TAC Polar Plunge; Curzan Goes Best in 500

TAC TITANS POLAR PLUNGE

January 15-17, 2021

Cary, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on MM ‘TAC TITANS Polar Plunge Meet’

The TAC Titans are hosting the Polar Plunge this weekend, though the hefty majority of top swimmers racing here are their own, including NAG record-holder Claire Curzan.

Curzan, 16, notched a lifetime best of 4:52.40 to place third in the 500 free. Prior to tonight’s swim, Curzan’s best sat at 4:54.89 from this meet in January 2020, which is the only other time she’s been under five minutes.

16-year-old Charlotte Hook won the 500 in 4:44.80, a couple of seconds off of her best. 15-year-old Keelan Cotter surged to a huge best, posting a 4:47.89 for second behind Hook; she dropped 5.5 seconds from her old best of 4:53.48 from TAC’s Blizzard Blitz in December.

In the men’s 500 free, Keelan’s older brother Michael Cotter won by almost ten seconds, popping a 4:23.55. The 17-year-old took out his old best of 4:25.11, done this past July at an intrasquad (one of the first post-quarantine lockdown swims). He’s part of NC State’s class of 2026.

Brooke Zettel (Florida ’25) was the only woman under two minutes in the 200 IM, clocking a 1:58.35, coming just four-tenths off of her best. In that race, 18-year-olds Sydney Stricklin (2:02.09) and Victoria Cunningham (2:03.61) finished second and third, respectively, both hitting lifetime bests. Stricklin, who also placed second in the 50 free (23.32), is a Liberty University commit for fall 2021.

OTHER WINNERS