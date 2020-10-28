University of Houston Picks Up Freestyle Specialist Lauren Chaney for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Chaney of Nitro Swimming has verbally committed to swim at the University of Houston beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Chaney is a senior at Gateway Charter School.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at The University of Houston!! Thank you to my coaches, family, and team for all the support and encouragement!!! Go Coogs!!

During her junior season at Gateway Charter School, Chaney competed at the 5A Region 5 Championships. She swam the 100 and 200 free, and she was a member of her school’s 200 and 400 free relays. She finished 5th in finals for the 100 free (52.86) and 3rd in the 200 free (1:54.21). She split a 50 free time of 24.41 anchoring the 200 free and led off the 400 free relay in a 100 free time of 52.85.

Two weeks later, she competed the same events at the Texas 5A State Championships, earning a spot in the B-final of each event. Her prelims 100 free time of 53.12 placed her 10th going into finals, while 200 free (1:54.89) placed 9th. She went a 53.35 and 1:57.03 in finals to earn 10th and 14th respecitvely. She anchored Gateway charter’s 200 free relay, bringing it home in a time of 24.36.

Chaney most recently competed at the 2020 Nitro September Session, swimming the 200 and 500 free. It was her first meet since February. She was seeded first in both events going into finals, after having gone a 1:54.00 in the 200 free and a 5:09.68. She remained first in finals, clocking in at 1:53.41 and 5:09.85.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.46

100 free – 52.59

200 free – 1:50.86

500 free – 4:54.80

Chaney will join the University of Houston Cougars beginning in the fall of 2021. She would have been their third-fastest 500 freestyler during the 2019-2020 season behind Zarena Brown and Sam Medlin. Brown graduated in the spring of 2020 and Medlin will graduate in the spring of 2021, before Chaney commences her collegiate career.

In March, the Houston women won their 4th consecutive American Athletic Conference Championships title. The team’s top 3 performers include Peyton Kondis, Mykenzie Leehy, and Brown, each of whom scored 57 points for the team with 2 gold medals and 1 silver medal. Ioanna Sacha and Lauren Burrell were the next best performers with 56 and 53 points, respectively.

Chaney will be joining Mary Catherine Jurica, Keely Rollinson, and Abbie Alvarez as a member of Houston’s class of 2025.

