Olivia Hovorka Gives UCSB Gauchos Their 2nd Verbal Commitment for Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Hovorka from the Columbus suburb of New Albany, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2022-23 and beyond. Hovorka will return to her (parents’) California roots: her mother attended UCSB and her father played volleyball at USC.

“I am so happy to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career as a second generation Gaucho at the University of California, Santa Barbara! Big thank you to all of the amazing people who have helped and supported me. Go Gauchos!💛💙 #olé”

A junior at New Albany High School, Hovorka holds program records in the 100 fly (56.23) and as a member of the 200 medley relay. She contributed to the Eagles’ second-place team finish at the 2020 Ohio State High School Division State Swimming and Diving Championships by placing 13th in the 100 fly (56.89) and by swimming a leg on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (24.49 fly).

Hovorka swims year-round with the New Albany Aquatics Club. She had a strong showing at Ohio Swimming’s 18&U Winter Championships-Oxford in December, improving her PBs in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. She came in 6th in the 100 fly, 18th in the 100 back, 22nd in the 50 free, and 27th in the 100 free. Similarly, at the 2019 Sectionals in Cleveland, Hovorka swam best times in the 50m free (28.05), 100m back (1:12.01), and 100 fly (1:04.23), finaling in the fly (21st).

UCSB competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. The women’s were runners-up by 28 points to conference champions University of Hawaii at last season’s conference meet. Hovorka’s best 100 fly time would already score (in the B final) and she’s not far off in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.31

100 free – 53.03

200 free – 1:58.29

100 fly – 55.79

100 back – 58.20

200 back – 2:14.71

200 IM – 2:10.83

Hovorka will join the Gauchos’ class of 2026 with Northern California’s Nina Statler. She will be just up the coast from her high school and club teammate Ava Lachey who verbally committed to UCLA.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.