UCLA Picks Up NAG Relay Record-Holder Ava Lachey for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Ava Lachey of suburban Columbus, Ohio has verbally committed to UCLA for fall 2022, heading to the west coast while her older sister Mia Lachey is staying local as part of Ohio State’s class of 2024. UCLA’s head coach Jordan Wolfrum had her previous stop in Columbus as an associate head coach at Ohio State.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UCLA! I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for their support throughout this process. I cannot wait to join this amazing team! GO BRUINS!

Ava previously trained under the Ohio State Swim Club banner, but that club suspended operations for the season. Lachey now trains with the New Albany Swim Club.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.45

100 free – 50.02

200 free – 1:49.29

100 back – 56.16

200 back – 2:04.21

100 fly – 55.60

200 IM – 2:05.52

Lachey is a junior at New Albany High School in Ohio. A few years ago, she helped set NAG relay records in the 11-12 age group in LCM; records in the 400 medley relay and both the 200 and 400 free relays still stand today.

Competing at the Ohio HS Division II Championships, Lachey has made the 100 free A-final as a freshman (3rd) and sophomore (5th), while she was also sixth in the 50 free as a sophomore in 2020. Both years, she’s anchored New Albany to the 400 free relay Div. I relay title.

Lachey competed at both the Speedo Junior Nationals and the Winter Junior Championships – East in 2019.

She is an Ohio Swimming LSC Record holder in 31 events, 15 in short course and 16 in long course, in the 14 & under age groups.

UCLA had seven women under 23 seconds in the 50 free, seven under 50 seconds in the 100 free and seven under 1:50 in the 200 free. They return the bulk of their sprint group this season, including junior Claire Grover (21.98/47.74 career bests). The current freshman class includes sprinters Sam Baron (23.1/50.3), Maya Wilson (23.7/50.7/1:48.7) and Maddie Wright (23.8/51.0/1:49.6). There’s more sprint speed coming in 2021, too, with incoming freshmen Gizem Guvenc, a Turkish record-holder in the 200 free (26.1/55.4/1:58.2 LCM), and domestic additions Mia Chang (23.7/49.3) and Joanie Cash (23.1/50.6).

Lachey joins Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria in UCLA’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.