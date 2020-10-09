UCLA Reels In First 2022 Verbal: 2019 CIF State A-Finalist Courtney Seljeseth

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quicksilver Swimming’s Courtney Seljeseth is staying in California with a verbal commitment to UCLA for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Leland High School in San Jose.

“UCLA’s exceptional academic program and team atmosphere caught my eye and I am excited to be joining the Bruin Family! I’ve enjoyed getting to know my teammates and coaches, feeling their energy and excitement even through the screens! Coach Jordan’s personality and passion for the team solidified my decision to become a Bruin! I am forever thankful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have given me nothing but support for this decision! See you in the pool! #GOBRUINS”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:01.81

200 breast – 2:15.86

100 fly – 57.67

200 IM – 2:04.98

400 IM – 4:26.28

As a high school freshman, Seljeseth was the 2019 100 breast runner-up at the CIF Central Coast Section Championships, going her lifetime best of 1:01.81 to touch behind only Cal ’25 commit Melanie Julia. She was also 10th in the 200 IM in another best (2:04.98). Moving on to the 2019 CIF State Championship, Seljeseth finished fourth at that meet in the 100 breast (1:02.35).

Last year, she also competed at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals and the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. At Winter Juniors, she placed 28th in the 100 breast (1:03.16).

Seljeseth is the first 2022 verbal for the Bruins so far. UCLA’s breaststroke group right now includes junior Claire Grover, 2019 and 2020 Pac-12 A-finalist in the 100 breast (59.50 in 2019) and sophomore Rachel Rhee, 2020 Pac-12 A-finalist (1:00.55). The freshman class has more breaststroke firepower with Canadian standout Bailey Herbert (1:09.1/2:28.6 LCM), while the class of 2025 includes California’s Ana Jih-Schiff (1:02.3/2:14.5) and Oregon’s Eva Carlson (1:00.4/2:12.4).

