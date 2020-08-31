Ohio State Swim Club Suspends Operations For 2020-2021 Season

The Ohio State Swim Club, an age group club affiliated with the Big Ten college, is suspending its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The club actually posted the announcement last month, citing COVID-19 restrictions on campus. The Ohio State Swim Club trains out of the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the Ohio State campus. Here’s the full text of the announcement:

Due to the COVID-19 situation in our community and as Ohio State continues to work through the plan for fall semester we have made the difficult decision to suspend regular Ohio State Swim Club operations for the 2020-2021 season and to encourage you to contact other swim clubs about joining their teams. At the current time we cannot accommodate competitive teams with the restrictions necessary on our campus to combat COVID-19. Therefore, we want you to be able to seek alternative options that work for your family. We are having discussions about ways we can stay connected during this time. We will let you know as those plans are possible. While we share in your disappointment, we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Go Bucks!

While many clubs have resumed training, the OSSC situation highlights the difficulty some clubs will have in finding pool space with the pandemic continuing into the fall season. College campuses across the country have reopened, but most with strict coronavirus testing guidelines. And colleges have worked to quarantine their campuses to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the student body.

The OSSC announcement came well before the Big Ten’s decision to cancel collegiate sports in the conference this fall. The Big Ten, along with the Pac-12 and several other major conferences, will look to play fall sports in the spring. Decisions on winter sports (like swimming & diving) should be coming later this fall, and it’s unclear how the postponement of fall sports will affect fall competition in swimming.