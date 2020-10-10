Oregon HS 6A Champion Fay Lustria Verbals to UCLA for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fay Lustria of Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Oregon has verbally committed to UCLA’s class of 2026. She’s coached by Franz Resseguie at THSC and is a junior at Jesuit High School.

I am beyond ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to UCLA! Their exceptional academics and outstanding athletics create a competitive atmosphere where I feel like I can thrive. The coaching staff and swim team appraise values that I strongly believe in, and I can’t wait to partake in this amazing program. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches, especially Coach Franz Resseguie, for supporting me through this wild process! #GOBRUINS

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.85

200 free – 1:51.85

500 free – 4:56.41

50 back – 25.87

100 back – 55.59

200 back – 2:01.42

100 breast – 1:05.23

100 fly – 54.52

200 fly – 1:59.67

200 IM – 2:01.05

400 IM – 4:20.00

Lustria, who holds 16 Oregon LSC records, is quite versatile, but she’s strongest in the butterfly and IM events. She’s the defending Oregon HS 6A champion in the 100 butterfly (54.93) and was the 200 IM runner-up at that meet (2:01.93). She also split a 25.55 on Jesuit’s medley relay fly leg; that relay won the 6A title. On that relay was breaststroker Emma Matous, one of UCLA’s class of 2025 commits.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Lustria made B-finals in the 200 fly and 400 IM. She’s a HS All-American in the 100 fly and 200 IM, and she’s made the Scholastic All-American acknowledgment since her freshman year.

UCLA just graduated top butterflier Amy Okada, who finished fifth at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships in both the 100 fly (52.37) and the 200 fly (1:55.93). The Bruins get Sam Baron this fall as a freshman; she’s 53.3/1:57.9 in the fly events.

Lustria becomes the second verbal for UCLA for 2022, joining California breaststroker Courtney Seljeseth.

