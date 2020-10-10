Canadian Trials Qualifier Ben Cote Verbals to Florida for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

St. Petersburg Aquatics’ Ben Cote has verbally committed to the University of Florida for next fall. A senior at St. Petersburg High School, Cote will overlap with his club teammates Robert Finke and Caleb Kravitz at UF.

I knew it was the school for me because I’ve seen nothing but excellence from the swim program. The teammates and coaches are extremely friendly and I know they can help me achieve my goals.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:31.98

1000 free – 9:22.23

1650 free – 15:44.59

200 IM – 1:53.18

400 IM – 3:56.03

Cote, a distance and IM specialist, is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. He currently holds Canadian Olympic Trials cuts in the 800m free (8:24.34), 1500m free (15:59.66) and 400m IM (4:27.68); all of those long course meters bests have come since the pandemic began, during summer meets in Florida. He also went his 500y free and 400y IM bests in August.

At the 2019 Florida HS 3A State Championships, with St. Petersburg High School, Cote placed fourth in the 500 free (4:35.20) and fifth in the 200 IM (1:53.18).

Cote joins Peter Bretzmann, Macguire McDuff, David Fitch, Joaquin Gonzalez, Mason Laur, and Oskar Lindholm in Florida’s class of 2025.

