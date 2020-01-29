Junior National Champion Mason Laur Verbally Commits to Florida (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida High School State Champion and USA Swimming Junior National Champion Mason Laur has verbally committed to the University of Florida. A current junior with Barron Collier High School and T2 Aquatics in Naples, Florida, Laur will join the Gators’ varsity squad in the fall of 2021.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Florida! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support! GO GATORS!

Laur was the Florida High School State Champion in the 200 IM in November in Class 3A – the classification for the state’s 2nd-biggest high schools.

Sample Progressions:

8th grade Freshman Sophomore Junior (So Far) 200 IM 2:01.33 1:55.93 1:50.85 1:48.17 200 fly 1:56.48 1:52.49 1:48.52 1:47.40

Laur’s progressions have catapulted him onto the radar of a school like Florida. At the 2018 high school state meet, when he was a sophomore, he clocked a 1:52.0 in the 200 IM. A year later, at the 2019 meet, he was almost four seconds faster than that. At Junior Nationals over the summer, he dropped over 5 seconds in the 200 fly to land at 1:59.25 and win the USA Swimming Junior National title. That after entering the meet as just the 31st seed in the event.

That swim earned Laur his first Olympic Trials cut and ranks as the 13th-best 200 meter fly by a 15-16 year old in USA Swimming history.

Best Times in Yards

50 free – 21.51

100 free – 46.28

200 free – 1:43.40

500 free – 4:35.37

100 back – 52.97

200 back – 1:47.45

100 breast – 59.83

200 breast – 2:13.11

100 fly – 49.41

200 fly – 1:47.40

200 IM – 1:48.17

400 IM – 3:54.48

Laur’s best time in the 200 IM is about a second-and-a-half from scoring range in the SEC already, and his best time in the 200 fly is only about half-a-second away. Barring Kieran Smith, the defending SEC Champion in the 200 IM, neither event is a particular depth for Florida’s men at the moment. The Gators had 2 A-finalists in the 200 fly at last year’s SEC Championships, for example, that were their only scorers – and both swimmers (Maxime Rooney and Erge Gezmis) have transferred. Smith is one of only 2 returning scorers in the 200 IM for Florida – current senior Grant Sanders was 8th at last year’s SEC Championship meet.

