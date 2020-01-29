Albiero Breaks Pool Record as U of L Men, UK Women Win Battle of the Bluegrass

Louisville vs. Kentucky

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Louisville, KY

SCY

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Kentucky 160 Louisville 139.5

MEN

Louisville 165 Kentucky 135

In-state rivals Kentucky and Louisville met on Saturday for dual meet action. The teams saw a split result. The Kentucky women picked up a win on the women’s side. On the men’s side, however, Louisville prevailed at home.

Men’s Recap

(reported by Lauren Neidigh)

The Louisville men got off to a strong start, going 1-2 in the 200 medley relay. The A team won it in 1:26.91. Freshan Ilia Sibirtsev, a World Juniors medalist, gave them 2 wins in a row as he touched in 9:07.56 in the 1000 free. That was his first time breaking 9:20 this season.

Kentucky bounced back in the next event, however, going 1-2 in the 200 free. Glen Brown and Jason Head led the way. They were tied at the 150, but Brown closed a nail faster in 1:37.54 to Head’s 1:37.65.

Louisville then went on a 3-win streak. Mitchell Whyte dominated the 100 back in 47.70 as the only man to break 49. Teammate Evgenii Somov then took the 100 breast, nearly a second ahead of the field in 54.23. Domov would go on to sweep the breaststrokes.

ACC Champion Nick Albiero gave the Cardinals their 3rd win in a row, winning his signature 200 fly by over a body length in 1:44.00. That took nearly 2 seconds off his former Pool Record (1:45.81).

The event win streak ended at 3 in a row for Louisville as Kentucky’s Peter Wetzlar won the 50 free in 20.06. After a quick break, Wetzlar returned to complete his sprint sweep. He was stroke-for-stroke with Louisville’s Andrej Barna as they flipped just 2 hundredths apart going into the final lap. Wetzlar got his hand to the wall in 43.79 to Barna’s 43.86.

Louisville picked up the next couple of wins with Daniel Sos dominating the 200 back in 1:45.89. Somov then won the 200 breast. He led from start to finish in 2:00.59.

Kentucky’s Hank Siefert took the next one in a close 500 free battle with Sibirtsev. They traded the lead up front, with Siefert going out slightly faster on the first 200 but Sibirtsev taking over through the 400. Siefert kicked it into gear with 100 to go, outsplitting Sibirtsev by over half a second on the penultimate 50. Sibirtsev made a run for him on the last 50, but Siefert held him off to win 4:26.69 to 4:26.93.

Albiero came back to finish off the butterfly sweep in the 100 fly, touching in 47.47. Sos also picked up a winning double as he closed out the individual races with a dominant 1:46.55 in the 200 IM.

The Cardinals had cemented their victory, but Kentucky had the final win as they took the 400 free relay in 2:55.21. Wetzlar got the Wildcats a lead with his 43.87 to Albiero’s 44.33 on the 1st leg. They led by over 2 seconds going into the final leg. Barna took on the anchor leg for Louisville. He closed the gap significantly with his 42.91 split, but Kentucky was too far ahead to be caught.

Women’s Recap

(reported by Robert Gibbs)

Kentucky got the day rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay. A 24.89 leadoff by Caitlin Brooks put the Wildcats in the lead over Louisville’s A relay by over two seconds. The Cardinals closed, but ultimately Kentucky won in 1:39.70, with Louisville’s relays taking 2nd and 3rd. The freshman Brooks was one of the Wildcats’ stars of the day, as she also led a Kentucky sweep of the top three spots in the 100 back with a 53.91, then completed the backstroke sweep with a 1:56.64 in the 200 back.

Ali Galyer also earned two wins for Kentucky, first taking the 200 free in 1:47.39 and then winning the 500 with a 4:50.63. Kentucky swept the distance free events, thanks to a 9:53.94 victory by freshman Beth McNeese in the 1000 free.

Asia Seidt was the third Wildcat to pull in two wins, taking the 200 fly in 1:58.39, just ahead of teammate Izzy Gati (1:58.50), and also tying for the win in the 100 fly with a 54.52.

The Cardinals didn’t get on the board until a few events in, when Mariia Astashkina ended the Wildcats’ opening winning streak with a 1:01.39 in the 100 breast in 1:01.39. Lainey Visscher‘s 22.94 in the 50 free represented the only other Louisville victory before the first break. The Cardinals came out stronger on the back half, as Arina Openysheva took the 100 free in 50.21 in the first event after the break. Louisville would add victories from Morgan Friesen in the 200 breast (2:13.30), Christiana Regenauer in the 100 fly (tied with Seidt at 54.52), and Diana Dunn in the 200 IM (2:03.76).

While the Wildcats’ lead proved insurmountable, the Cardinals ended the day on a high note, as they got a big anchor leg from Casey Fanz to win the 400 free relay in 3:20.32.

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE

The No. 10/19 University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving team split with rival Kentucky Saturday afternoon at the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Louisville men won 165-135 and the Kentucky women won 160-139.5.

“First of all, how often do we have a packed house?” said Arthur Albiero , UofL head coach. “That’s a celebration of college swimming. That’s the way I see it. I guess I’m getting old. Those are the things that catch my attention these days. I’m proud of the way we fought, both men and women really. The men took charge early and never really let up. This is a special group of guys and they’ve come together in many ways. They are a good blend of youth and experience. It makes things exciting for what’s to come.”

UofL won 15 individual events and two of four relays and six NCAA B-cuts on the day. The Cardinals were led by multiple winners Evgenii Somov (200 MR, 100 breast, 200 breast), Nicolas Albiero (200 MR, 200 fly, 100 fly) and Daniel Sos (200 back, 200 IM) for the men. Arina Openysheva (100 free, 400 FR), Christiana Regenauer (100 fly, 400 FR), and Lainey Visscher (50 free, 400 FR).

It’s hard for me to overlook Nicolas Albiero today,” said the elder Albiero. “The way he swam today with a 44 flat in the 200 fly. Very, very competitive. The way he executed really stood out to me more than the time. There are a few things that we are working on. He really put that together. To be able to come back and just have a great meet today. It’s hard to not overlook that. There are plenty of guys who did a great job today. Daniel Sos , Evgenii Somov in the backstroke. Mitchell Whyte . A lot of people had to step up. Ilia Sibirtsev , a freshman finally starting to figure things out. That’s fun, right, when you start to see that moment. The light bulb starts to come together for some of these guys.”

In the first event of the meet, the Cardinal women touched second and third in the 200 medley relay. Ashlyn Schoof (27.13), Mariia Astashkina (27.25), Nastja Govejsek (24.06) and Casey Fanz (22.39) combined forces to post a time of 1:40.83. The foursome of Kyla Alexander (26.32), Kaylee Wheeler (28.44), Christiana Regenauer (23.52), and Lainey Visscher (22.71) went 1:40.99.

In the men's 200 medley relay, the Cardinal men took the top two spots with the A-relay team of Mitchell Whyte (22.13), Evgenii Somov (24.35), Nicolas Albiero (20.78) and Andrej Barna (19.65) posted the winning time of 1:26.91 for the Cards. Their teammates Nikos Sofianidis (22.77), Sasha Palazzo (24.40), Haridi Sameh (21.16) and Mihalis Deliyiannis (19.69) were in hot pursuit, touching second in 1:28.03.

“I like the way the group fought and battled through the relays, said Albiero. “Ultimately for us at this stage of the season, that’s what I always talk about with the team. Yes we are focused on today’s meet but there are other things coming. It’s all a part of the progression for us.”

In the 1000 freestyle, Maria Sumida was the top Cardinal, touching third in 10:09.92, Sophie Cattermole was fourth in 10:11.68. In the men's race, Cardinal Ilia Sibirtsev beat the field by almost five seconds, posting the winning time of 9:07.56. Cardinal T.C. Smith was fourth, going 9:18.76, just ahead of Hayden Curley's 9:20.23.

In the women's 200 freestyle, Arina Openysheva was the top Cardinal with the third-place time of 1:48.65. Diana Dunn was fifth in 1:49.93 and Katie Schorr was sixth with a time of 1:52.81. In the men's race, Colton Paulson was the top UofL swimmer with a third place time of 1:38.12 just ahead of Andrej Barna's 1:38.20. Sam Steele was fifth with 1:38.47, just edging teammate Michael Eastman's 1:39.90.

In the women's 100 backstroke, Sofie Underdahl was fourth for the Cardinals, boarding a 56.70 just out-touching teammate Kyla Alexander's 56.77 and Ashlyn Schoof's 56.86. The Cardinal men went 1-3-4 in their race led by Mitchell Whyte's NCAA B-Cut time 47.70. Nikos Sofianidis was third (49.20) and Jack Wever was fourth with a 49.38.

The Cardinals took the top two spots in the 100 breast, led by Mariia Astashkina's winning NCAA B-cut time of 1:01.39 with teammate Morgan Friesen in her wake, boarding a 1:02.70. Kaylee Wheeler was fifth with a 1:04.06. Not to be outdone, the Cardinal men went 1-2 in their race with Evgenii Somov winning in 54.23. UofL's Sasha Palazzo was second in 55.08. Aaron Parrott was fourth with a 57.41.

In the 200 butterfly, UofL's Abby Hay was fourth with a time of 2:03.71. Carley Lowe was in fifth place, with a time of 2:04.22. Nicolas Albiero broke away from the field, putting up the winning NCAA B-cut time of 1:44.00, more than two seconds ahead of runnerup Mason Whilby's 1:46.47. Cardinal Daniel Sos picked up a third place with a time of 1:47.12. Jarrett Jones was fifth in 1:50.69.

The Cardinals went 1-2-4-5 in the women's 50 freestyle. Lainey Visscher outdueled teammate Casey Fanz with the Cardinal pair going 22.94 and 23.01 respectively. Arina Openysheva was fourth, stopping the clock in 23.23. Avery Braunecker completed the field, going 23.24 for fifth.

In a wild finish of the men's 50 freestyle, Mihalis Deliyiannis (20.18) just out-touched Haridi Sameh (20.21) for third.

In the women's 100 freestyle, Arina Openysheva led the 1-3-4 sweep for the Cardinals with the winning time of 50.21. Lainey Visscher was third, posting a 50.68 and Christiana Regenauer touched fourth in 50.87. In the men's 100 free, Andrej Barna touched second in 43.86. Michael Eastman was third in 45.15.

In the 200 backstroke, Sofie Underdahl was fourth as the top Card with a 2:01.81. Daniel Sos won the men's 200 back, with the winning time of 1:45.89. Jack Wever was third, clocking in at 1:48.72.

UofL went 1-2 in the women's 200 breaststroke, led by Morgan Friesen, who was into the wall with a 2:13.30. Teammate Mariia Astashkina was in hot pursuit, touching in 2:13.44 for second. Diana Dunn was fifth with a 2:18.82.

Evgenii Somov made it a breaststroke sweep with a win in the 200 with a 2:00.59. Aaron Parrott was fourth in 2:06.46.

In the 500 freestyle, Maria Sumida was third in 4:58.42. Sophie Cattermole was sixth in 5:04.87 just ahead of Maddie Luther (5:07.57). UofL's Ilia Sibirtsev was the top finisher in the men's event with a 4:26.93. T.C. Smith was third, going 4:31.58 and Colton Paulson was fourth in 4:32.84.

Christiana Regenauer notched the win in the 100 fly, with a 54.52 in a dead heat with UK's Asia Seidt. Nastja Govejsek was third in 54.77. Kelly Tichenor went 56.96 to round out the Cardinal field.

Nicolas Albiero won the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.47. Teammate Nikos Sofianidis was fifth for the Cardinals in 49.15.

Louisville's Diana Dunn turned in the fastest time in the 200 IM with a 2:03.76 with teammate Maria Sumida touching third in 2:03.84 in a hotly contested finish down the stretch. Abby Hay was sixth with a 2:05.55 and Mariia Astashkina was seventh in 2:05.59.

Arina Openysheva (50.23), Lainey Visscher (49.84), Christiana Regenauer (50.29), and Casey Fanz anchored in 49.96 to combine for 3:20.32 to clinch the women’s 400 freestyle relay in dramatic fashion. Cards edged the Cat’s A-relay, who put up a 3:20.50.

In diving, UK’s Kyndal Knight won the 1-meter board with score of 292.43 edging UofL’s Molly Fears , who put up a 289.53. Michaela Sliney was third with a 267.00. UK’s Mingli Zhang won the 1-meter for the men beating second place finisher Adam Sneden’s 286.43 for UofL. Daniel Pinto was third with a 279.45 and Kivanc Gur was fourth with 278.63.

In 3-meter diving, Louisville’s Molly Fears won with a 307.80. Teammate Abigail Andrews was fourth for the Cards with a 264.45 and Michaela Sliney boarded a 264.30. Mingli Zhang took the 3-meter board as well with a 383.55. UofL’s Daniel Pinto was second, posting a 343.43. Adam Sneden was fourth (277.73) and Kivanc Gur was fifth with a mark of 276.00.

In the the final event of the afternoon, Arina Openysheva (50.23), Lainey Visscher (49.84), Christiana Regenaruer (50.29) and Casey Fanz (49.96) combined for a 3:20.32 to clinch the women's 400 freestyle relay in dramatic fashion.

For the men, Nicolas Albiero (44.33), Evgenii Somov (44.05), Michael Eastman (44.59) and Andrej Barna (42.91) took second in the men's 400 freestyle relay in 2:55.88.

“Obviously, we always want to win, especially in a rivalry,” said Albiero. “We’re happy with the men’s results and the women’s side a couple things here and there. We just have to keep learning. Championship mindset in everything that we do. It’s really super exciting. Senior Day is next week and what is to come around championship time. It’s exciting.”

PRESS RELEASE – KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 13 University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team earned its third straight win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon, recording a 160.5-139.5 win against No. 19 UofL at Ralph Wright Natatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. The No. 25 Kentucky men’s team lost to No. 10 Louisville, 165-135.

The Kentucky women’s team got off to a hot start in the dual meet, winning gold in the first four straight swimming events and the 1-meter springboard diving event. Gaining valuable momentum from the start, the women’s team would end up earning a first-place finish in nine of 16 events – swimming and diving – during the meet.

Opening the meet, Kentucky's 200-yard medley relay team won the first event by over a full second in 1:39.70. The young foursome included freshman Caitlin Brooks in 24.89, followed by junior Bailey Bonnett in 28.40, then sophomore Izzy Gati in 23.96 and anchored by sophomore Riley Gaines in 22.45.

Keeping with the young theme, a pair of freshmen earned first and second place in the 1000-yard freestyle event to follow. Beth McNeese touched the wall in 9:53.94 to secure gold by more than 10 full seconds, and Ashley Neas followed in 10:05.71.

Recording another 1-2 sweep in the next event, the women's team took first and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Ali Galyer paced the field, swimming the event in 1:47.39, while sophomore Riley Gaines followed in second place with a time stamp of 1:47.98.

Capping four straight swimming triumphs to begin the meet, three undergraduates recorded a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100-yard backstroke. Brooks led the Wildcats, winning the 100-yard backstroke in 53.91. Sophomore Sophie Sorenson took second place in 54.82, while freshman Lauren Poole took third place in 54.98.

Two events later in the meet, Galyer and Gaines recorded a 1-2 sweep in the 200-yard freestyle. Galyer touched the wall in 1:47.39 to win, while Gaines followed in 1:47.98.

Continuing its successful momentum, the women's team notched a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200-yard butterfly. Asia Seidt, a Louisville native and All-American backstroke swimmer, took first place in the 200-yard butterfly in 1:58.39. The versatile swimmer has been swimming in untraditional events this season to help maximize the opportunity for points. Gati finished in second place in 1:58.50, while Poole touched the wall in 2:03.70 for third place.

Seidt also tied for first place in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.52.

Earning the third 1-2-3 sweep of the afternoon, three undergraduates swept the 200-yard backstroke race. In first place, Brooks finished in 1:56.64. In second place, Sorenson recorded a 1:57.39 time stamp, and in third place, Poole finished in 2:00.08.

Galyer, another veteran swimming in untraditional events to help the women's team maximize its scoring opportunities, took first place in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:50.63. Freshman McNeese forced second place in 4:51.40.

Sophomore Kyndal Knight earned her ninth first-place finish of the season during the dual meet. She earned a score of 292.43 on the 1-meter springboard.

On the men’s side, sophomore Danny Zhang swept the springboard events adding valuable points the men’s team score. The All-American recorded 346.43 points on the 1-meter springboard and 383.55 points on the 3-meter springboard.

Senior Peter Wetzlar also recorded two individual first-place finishes, sweeping the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. In the 50-yard freestyle, Wetzlar touched the wall in 20.06. In the 100-yard freestyle, the Zimbabwe native recorded a time of 43.79.

The men's team is senior led, and it was no different in this meet. Senior Glen Brown recorded a 1:37.54 in the 200-yard freestyle, topping the field and setting the pace for a 1-2 finish. Senior Jason Head forced a second-place finish in 1:37.65.

Four seniors earned a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, touching the wall in 2:55.21. Wetzlar set the pace in 43.87, followed by Head in 43.27, then John Mitchell in 43.39 and anchored by Brown in 44.68.

Junior Hank Siefert had a gold finish in the 500-yard freestyle, swimming the distance event in 4:26.69.

The men’s team earned six victories of 16 possible.

Next on the Schedule

The Kentucky swimming and diving program will host Cincinnati on Friday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. for senior day. Fifteen swimmers and divers will graduate the program at the end of the semester, including seven females and six males.

For the latest on the Kentucky swimming and diving program, follow @UKSwimDive on Twitter and on Instagram, on Facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com.