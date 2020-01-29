Pool Records Fall at Inter-AC Invitational; Episcopal Academy Girls Claim Title

2020 GIRLS INTER-AC INVITATIONAL

Tuesday, January 28

Newtown Square, PA

SCY

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

Episcopal 325 Penn Charter 251 Germantown 230 Notre Dame 204 Baldwin 145 Agnes Irwin 107

Episcopal Academy’s girls were crowned champions Tuesday night at the 2020 Independent Schools Invitational. Episcopal’s Kelly Feuzeu Mekoue helped lead her team to victory as she won the 50 free in 24.02. She raced to a sweep of the sprints, out-touching Baldwin’s Anya Mostek 52.40 to 52.47 in the 100 free shortly after. Mostek won her 2nd individual race of the night, clocking a 58.36 in the 100 back.

Episcopal had a handful of medalists contribute to the win. Riley Pujadas placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:17.23) and 100 back (58.86). Bridget Egan was 3rd in the 100 free (55.66). The girls’ team of Emma Lunn, Egan, Pujadas, and Feuzeu Mekoue earned bronze in the 400 free relay. Lunn, Isabel Handal, Egan, and Feuzeu Mekoue were also 3rd in the 200 free relay.

In the 200 free, Germantown’s Emma Atkinson took down a 3-year-old Pool Record as she won in 1:50.97. That record was formerly held by Emma Sieberlich, a U.S. National silver medalist and NCAA Honorable Mention All-American for Virginia. Atkinson was within 3 tenths of another record with her 4:53.40 in the 500 free. That record is currently held by Sierra Schmidt, a Michigan All-American and WUGs champion.

The records continued to fall in the next event. Notre Dame’s Mia Abruzzo clipped the 200 IM Pool Record in 2:04.47. That erased the former record held by Rachel Zilinskas, who went on to become an SEC medalist and NCAA All-American for Georgia. Abruzzo swept her individual races, posting a 56.83 in the 100 fly.

Sally Foley of Penn Charter took down a Pool Record in the 100 breast, winning in 1:03.12. The Penn Charter girls also swept the relays. They got started with a 200 medley relay win in 1:48.38. They continued on to win both free relays with a 1:39.09 200 free relay and 3:32.42 400 free relay.

The teams will next head to Easterns. The meet takes place on February 15th in Lancaster.