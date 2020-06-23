Florida Gators Pick Up 2019 NCHSAA 3A Champ Peter Bretzmann for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Peter Bretzmann has verbally committed to the Florida Gators for fall 2021. Bretzmann is a rising senior at Chapel Hill Senior High School and trains club with North Carolina Aquatic Club (NCAC).

I’m very proud and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along my journey! Go Gators!! 🐊

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:42.68

500 free – 4:29.83

1000 free – 9:17.04

1650 free – 15:56.03

100 breast – 58.26

200 breast – 2:03.39

200 IM – 1:52.64

400 IM – 3:56.60

In 2019, Bretzmann won the 500 free title at the NCHSAA 3A State Champs (4:39.73) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:53.01). This February, at the 2020 3A Champs, Bretzmann was runner-up in the 500, but went roughly ten seconds faster (4:29.83) to finish just behind Stanford commit Preston Forst (4:27.29). He was also third in the 200 IM (1:52.81).

Bretzmann competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, placing 38th in the mile (15:56.03). In January, he made the C-final in the 400 IM (4:37.97) at the 2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville stop, where he was also 28th in the 1500 free (16:25.79).

Florida couldn’t have had a better distance group last year, as far as top-end quality goes. Then-sophomores Kieran Smith and Robert Finke set NCAA, American, and U.S. Open records in the 500 free and 1650 free, respectively, at the 2020 SEC Championships as Florida won the conference title with ease. Bretzmann will get a year of overlap with both Smith and Finke, as well as two years with Brennan Gravley, who was third in the 1650 free and a C-finalist in the 500 free at the 2020 SECs.

Breztmann joins Macguire McDuff, David Fitch, Joaquin Gonzalez, Mason Laur, and Oskar Lindholm in UF’s class of 2025.

