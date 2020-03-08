Argentinian National Record-holder Joaquin Gonzalez Verbally Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joaquín González Piñero has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2021-22.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at UF! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today and especially my coach for making this possible. I chose the University of Florida because of its outstanding swim program, coaching staff, and team environment. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! Go Gators 🐊”

Gonzalez lives in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and attends JESS (Jumeirah English Speaking School). He trains under South African Olympian Troy Prinsloo, who swam for Georgia. Gonzalez is Argentinian through his mother and Colombian through his father. He represents Argentina internationally as part of their National Team. In fall 2018 he swam under the Argentinian flag at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Last summer he competed at 7th FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest, swimming the 200 back (2:06.42), 200 IM (2:05.50), and 400 IM (4:31.61). In December he broke the Argentinian national record in the 200 IM with 2:03.54 at 2019 Argentinian Summer Championships.

Top LCM times (converted):

200 IM – 2:03.54 (1:48.41)

400 IM – 4:29.71 (3:57.21)

200 back – 2:05.35 (1:50.76)

Gonzalez is still a bit out of scoring range at the conference level (it took 1:46.21/3:51.30 in the IMs and 1:45.10 in the 200 back to get a second swim at 2020 SEC Championships). Currently a high school junior, he will join Mason Laur and Oskar Lindholm in the Gators’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.