Walsh Sisters Battle in 100 Fly on Day 4 of Southern Premier

2020 SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 6th-8th, 2020

Georgia Tech – McAuley Aquatic Center

SCY (25y) Pool

Results on Meet Mobile “2020 Speedo Southern Premier”

The 2020 Southern Premier concluded on Sunday night in Atlanta. Nashville Aquatic Clubs Gretchen Walsh raced with SwimAtlanta’s Olympic medalist Amanda Weir in the 100 free. Walsh powered to a 47.42 win, over a second ahead. Weird touched in 48.83 for silver, followed by Dynamo’s Tristen Ulett (49.68). Gretchen’s older sister and teammate, Alex Walsh, won the 200 breast in 2:07.79.

The Walsh sisters and Ulett returned for the 100 fly. Alex Walsh got her hands to the wall a few tenths ahead of Gretchen Walsh, 51.73 to 52.03. That was Gretchen’s best by 2 tenths. Ulett was also under 53 with a 52.85 for 3rd place. Ulett’s younger sister and teammate, 15-year-old Rye Ulett picked up a win in the 100 back, dominating in 53.30. Ulett also finished 6th in the 100 fly (54.86).

SwimAtlanta’s Jack Aikins broke 48 for the first time in prelims of the 100 back, leading the heats in 47.51. He was off that in the final with a 48.27. Teammate Bradley Dunham outpaced him on the back half in finals, getting his hand to the wall a tenth ahead in 48.13. Aikins was just a few tenths shy of his best in prelims of the 100 free, posting a 43.56. He went on to win the final in 44.05.

Additional Event Winners (Open Age Group)