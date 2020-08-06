Oregon HS State Finalist Emma Matous Sends Verbal to UCLA Bruins for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tualatin Hills Swim Club’s Emma Matous has verbally committed to UCLA for fall 2021. Matous is a rising senior at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA! Thank you to all my coaches, family and friends who have helped me to get here. I can’t wait to live in LA! GO BRUINS!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.63

200 free – 1:53.28

100 back – 58.05

200 back – 2:02.22

100 breast – 1:04.22

200 breast – 2:18.74

200 IM – 2:03.34

400 IM – 4:21.26

Matous is a versatile talent, with strengths in breaststroke and IM. At the 2020 Oregon 6A high school state championships, Matous finished third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breast setting her current lifetime bests. She also helped Jesuit to a 200 medley relay state title and a second-place finish in the 400 free relay.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Matous reached the 400 IM C-final, placing 21st in a lifetime best 4:21.26.

Matous will be part of an IM group that includes rising juniors Ella Kirschke (1:58.6/4:11.5) and Delaney Smith (1:58.3/4:12.6). UCLA also returns top 200 breaststroker from last year, Emily Lo (2:12.7). More IM speed is coming in the class of 2024, including Canadian Bailey Herbert (2:15.2/4:49 LCM) and Washington state’s Sam Baron (1:58.8/4:18 SCY).

Matous joins a big class of 2025 for the Bruins, which also includes Joanie Cash, Morgan Hawes, Ana Jih-Schiff, Ashley Stenstrom, Eva Carlson, Gizem Guvenc, Kathryn Lundh, Taylor Schaffer, Mia Chang and Paige MacEachern.

