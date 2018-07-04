IMer Clio Hancock Commits to Emory for the Class of 2022

Clio Hancock from Evanston, Illinois plans to swim for Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She will begin in the fall of 2018 with Cailen Chinn. Hancock wrote to SwimSwam:

“Emory gave me the perfect combination of rigorous academics, exciting swimming, and a climate upgrade (from Chicago!) #talonsup”

Hancock competed for the Evanston Township High School Wildkits, where she was a captain. She swam the 200 IM and 100 fly at the 2017 IHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships last November; and she is the school record-holder in the IM with 2:04.96.

Hancock does her year-round swimming with the club team YMCA Flying Fish. While her best event is the 400 IM, she excels at the 200 IM, fly and breast as well, and will have the opportunity to develop in any number of ways at Emory. After wrapping up her senior season of high school swimming, she notched PBs throughout the spring in the 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/200 breast, 50/200 fly, and 100/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:22.14

200 IM – 2:04.96

200 fly – 2:05.50

100 fly – 57.52

200 breast – 2:24.62

100 breast – 1:08.10

Clio Hancock & Katy Donati take home the Senior Excellence & Scholarship Awards @ #swimKits #Awards Well deserved. Congrats ladies! pic.twitter.com/XUk9mOEOsH — ETHS Swim & Dive (@WildkitSwimming) November 20, 2017

