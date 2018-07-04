Croatian Sprinter Nikola Miljenic Transferring to USC from Indiana

Croatian Junior National Teamer Nikola Miljenic, who is coming off his freshman year at Indiana University, will transfer to the University of Southern California in the fall, as announced on Twitter by USC Swim & Dive:

Excited to welcome Nikola Miljenic, a sprinter from Croatia, to the Trojan Family! #Fighton18 pic.twitter.com/NQzMWiZT58 — USC Swim & Dive (@USCswim) July 2, 2018

Miljenic represented Croatia at the 2015 FINA Junior World Championships and the 2016 LEN European Junior Championships. He posted top-30 times in the 50 free and 50 fly at the former, and finished 4th in the 50 free with a personal-best time of 22.48 at the latter.

At Indiana, Miljenic got his first taste of short course yards swimming. He earned three NCAA “B” cuts in the 50 free (19.48), 100 free (43.28), and 100 fly (46.44). He received Second-Team All-Big Ten honors for his performance on the 200 free relay squad that won silver at B1Gs (with an A cut of 1:16.56). Individually he placed 9th in the 50 free, 10th in the 100 fly, and 12th in the 100 free at the conference meet. Miljenic posted the Hoosiers’ 2nd-fastest 100 fly of the year, the 4th-fastest 50 free, and the 5th-fastest 100 free.

Top times:

Event LCM SCY 50 free 22.48 19.48 (19.22 relay split) 100 free 50.67 43.28 50 fly 24.66 — 100 fly 54.29 46.44

Miljenic would have been the 4th-fastest Trojan in the 50 free and 100 free in 2017-18. He will come in just after sprinters Santo Condorelli, Dylan Carter, and Ralf Tribuntsov graduate, and will join a sprint group that includes Kyle Grissom, Robert Glinta and Justin Nguyen.

