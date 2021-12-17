Haughey And The Hanssons Lead Prize Money Earnings Through Day 2 Of SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Back in August FINA announced that they would be dispsense $2.8 million USD in prize money at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. The swimmers racing in Abu Dhabi have begun earning their share of that amount over the first 2 days of racing at the meet. A total of 155 swimmers thus far have pulled off the top 8 finish required to get a cheque.

Siobhan Haughey got a big boost in the prize money race on day 1 of the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. She was awarded a $50,000 USD bonus for breaking the women’s 200 freestyle world record in which she hit a 1:50.31 for the gold. Considering that that’s her only podium finish thus far, Haughey currently sits atop the list of earners courtesty of one single swim.

She will have a chance, however, to add to her total as she has yet to race the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle finals, which will occur in the coming days.

The Swedish Hansson sister duo have had a bountiful meet thus far and have both landed on multiple podiums over the first 2 days of racing. Louise won the women’s 100 backstroke in a 55.20 while Sophie earned bronze in the 50 breast. They both swam as well on Sweden’s two medal-winning relays thus far: the women’s 4×50 medley and 4×100 bronze.

Their 3 podium finishes each over the course of two days has resulted in an estimated earning of $31,750 for Louise and $27,250 for Sophie, putting them at numbers 2 and 3 in the rankings.

Alberto Razzetti has also found his way onto multiple podiums thus far, having won 200 butterfly gold and 200 IM bronze on the first day of racing. That pout him at 4th overall in estimated earnings, ahead of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys who finished 2nd in the 400 free on day 1 and 3rd in the 200 free on day 2.

Kieran Smith is the highest earning American at the meet thus far and while he hasn’t collected a medal of his own, he placed 5th in both the 200 and 400 freestyles, accounting for his estimated $21,000 total earnings so far.

Rounding out the top 10 after the second day of racing is Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland in 7th, another Swedish duo of Sarah Sjostrom and Michelle Coleman in 8th and 9th, and the USA’s Shaine Casas who sits in 10th.