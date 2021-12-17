Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haughey And The Hanssons Lead Prize Money Earnings Through Day 2 Of SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Back in August FINA announced that they would be dispsense $2.8 million USD in prize money at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. The swimmers racing in Abu Dhabi have begun earning their share of that amount over the first 2 days of racing at the meet. A total of 155 swimmers thus far have pulled off the top 8 finish required to get a cheque.

Siobhan Haughey got a big boost in the prize money race on day 1 of the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. She was awarded a $50,000 USD bonus for breaking the women’s 200 freestyle world record in which she hit a 1:50.31 for the gold. Considering that that’s her only podium finish thus far, Haughey currently sits atop the list of earners courtesty of one single swim.

She will have a chance, however, to add to her total as she has yet to race the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle finals, which will occur in the coming days.

The Swedish Hansson sister duo have had a bountiful meet thus far and have both landed on multiple podiums over the first 2 days of racing. Louise won the women’s 100 backstroke in a 55.20 while Sophie earned bronze in the 50 breast. They both swam as well on Sweden’s two medal-winning relays thus far: the women’s 4×50 medley and 4×100 bronze.

Their 3 podium finishes each over the course of two days has resulted in an estimated earning of $31,750 for Louise and $27,250 for Sophie, putting them at numbers 2 and 3 in the rankings.

Alberto Razzetti has also found his way onto multiple podiums thus far, having won 200 butterfly gold and 200 IM bronze on the first day of racing. That pout him at 4th overall in estimated earnings, ahead of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys who finished 2nd in the 400 free on day 1 and 3rd in the 200 free on day 2.

Kieran Smith is the highest earning American at the meet thus far and while he hasn’t collected a medal of his own, he placed 5th in both the 200 and 400 freestyles, accounting for his estimated $21,000 total earnings so far.

Rounding out the top 10 after the second day of racing is Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland in 7th, another Swedish duo of Sarah Sjostrom and Michelle Coleman in 8th and 9th, and the USA’s Shaine Casas who sits in 10th.

Name Country Prize ($USD)
1 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China 65750
2 HANSSON Louise Sweden 31750
3 HANSSON Sophie Sweden 27250
4 RAZZETTI Alberto Italy 25500
5 RAPSYS Danas Lithuania 22500
6 SMITH Kieran United States 21000
7 DJAKOVIC Antonio Switzerland 17000
8 SJOSTROM Sarah Sweden 16750
9 COLEMAN Michelle Sweden 16750
10 CASAS Shaine United States 16750
11 ZHANG Yufei China 16250
12 AUBOECK Felix Austria 15000
13 CIEPLUCHA Tessa Canada 15000
14 SETO Daiya Japan 15000
15 SHYMANOVICH Ilya Belarus 15000
16 GORBENKO Anastasia Israel 15000
17 HWANG Sunwoo Republic of Korea 15000
18 KOLESNIKOV Kliment Russian Swimming Federation 14500
19 SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr Russian Swimming Federation 14500
20 SMITH Rebecca Canada 14250
21 TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands 14250
22 SCOTT Duncan Great Britain 13500
23 MASSE Kylie Canada 13500
24 BERKOFF Katharine United States 12750
25 PONTI Noe Switzerland 12000
26 WALSHE Ellen Ireland 12000
27 FOSTER Carson United States 12000
28 HOOK Charlotte United States 12000
29 MARTINENGHI Nicolo Italy 12000
30 PILATO Benedetta Italy 12000
31 CUSINATO Ilaria Italy 11250
32 MADDEN Paige United States 10500
33 LE CLOS Chad South Africa 10500
34 MARGALIS Melanie United States 10500
35 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna Hungary 10500
36 GLINTA Robert Romania 10500
37 PUDAR Lana Bosnia Herzegovina 10500
38 FINK Nic United States 10500
39 WHITE Rhyan United States 9500
40 DE TULLIO Marco Italy 9000
41 FAIN Katja Slovenia 9000
42 JULIAN Trenton United States 9000
43 WEYANT Emma United States 9000
44 VAZAIOS Andreas Greece 9000
45 SAMUSENKO Pavel Russian Swimming Federation 9000
46 CHIMROVA Svetlana Russian Swimming Federation 9000
47 KAMMINGA Arno Netherlands 9000
48 MC SHARRY Mona Ireland 9000
49 GODUN Nika Russian Swimming Federation 8500
50 DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands 7750
51 MCINTOSH Summer Canada 7500
52 ZIRK Kregor Estonia 7500
53 ANDISON Bailey Canada 7500
54 WANG Shun China 7500
55 MARKOVA Anastasiia Russian Swimming Federation 7500
56 SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian Germany 7500
57 GUIDO Guilherme Brazil 6750
58 STOKOWSKI Kacper Poland 6750
59 SANCHEZ Kayla Canada 6250
60 MACNEIL Margaret Canada 6250
61 KROON Luc Netherlands 6000
62 BONNET Charlotte France 6000
63 STEENBERGEN Marrit Netherlands 6000
64 IVANOV Antani Bulgaria 6000
65 QIN Haiyang China 6000
66 HULKKO Ida Finland 6000
67 WEITZEIL Abbey United States 5750
68 SCHEFFER Fernando Brazil 5750
69 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi Netherlands 5250
70 MESTRE VIVAS Alfonso Enrique Venezuela 4500
71 MARTINEZ Jose Mexico 4500
72 CHRISTOU Apostolos Greece 4500
73 YAN Zibei China 4500
74 LECLUYSE Fanny Belgium 4500
75 KUBOVA Simona Czech Republic 4500
76 CURZAN Claire United States 4250
77 MINAKOV Andrei Russian Swimming Federation 4250
78 DOUGLASS Kate United States 3750
79 KAMENEVA Mariia Russian Swimming Federation 3750
80 SURKOVA Arina Russian Swimming Federation 3750
81 DE BOER Thom Netherlands 3500
82 PUTS Jesse Netherlands 3500
83 SHKURDAI Anastasiya Belarus 3500
84 UGOLKOVA Maria Switzerland 3500
85 BUSCH Kim Netherlands 3250
86 MIRESSI Alessandro Italy 3250
87 ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy 3250
88 HELD Ryan United States 3250
89 APPLE Zach United States 3250
90 LITCHFIELD Max Great Britain 3000
91 EVANS Joanna Bahamas 3000
92 HVAS Tomoe Norway 3000
93 SHANAHAN Katie Great Britain 3000
94 TOUMARKIN Yakov Israel 3000
95 MORA Lorenzo Italy 3000
96 OGRETIR Berkay Turkey 3000
97 KIVIRINTA Veera Finland 3000
98 CIAMPI Matteo Italy 3000
99 CHENG Yujie China 2500
100 GRINEV Vladislav Russian Swimming Federation 2500
101 LIENDO EDWARDS Joshua Canada 2500
102 KISIL Yuri Canada 2500
103 SAVARD Katerine Canada 2250
104 CECCON Thomas Italy 2000
105 DEPLANO Leonardo Italy 2000
106 JACOBY Lydia United States 2000
107 DI PIETRO Silvia Italy 2000
108 COCCONCELLI Costanza Italy 2000
109 TAPP Hunter United States 1750
110 MOROZOV Vladimir Russian Swimming Federation 1750
111 PIJNENBURG Stan Netherlands 1500
112 KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands 1500
113 PICKREM Sydney Canada 1500
114 ZHU Menghui China 1250
115 WU Qingfeng China 1250
116 SANTOS Gabriel Brazil 1250
117 ALVES Kaique Brazil 1250
118 CORREIA Breno Brazil 1250
119 WAN Letian China 1250
120 TANG Qianting China 1250
121 YU Yiting China 1250
122 NIKONOVA Ekaterina Russian Swimming Federation 1000
123 USTINOVA Daria S Russian Swimming Federation 1000
124 PAN Zhanle China 1000
125 WANG Changhao China 1000
126 HONG Jinquan China 1000
127 YANG Jintong China 1000
128 MITYUKOV Roman Switzerland 1000
129 HALLOCK Thomas Switzerland 1000
130 NASRETDINOVA Rozaliya Russian Swimming Federation 1000
131 GROUSSET Maxime France 1000
132 PIRON Thomas France 1000
133 WATTEL Marie France 1000
134 GASTALDELLO Beryl France 1000
135 GYURINOVICS Fanni Hungary 750
136 PADAR Nikolett Hungary 750
137 KESELY Ajna Hungary 750
138 DEAN Tom Great Britain 750
139 PROUD Benjamin Great Britain 750
140 MILDRED Edward Great Britain 750
141 RICHARDS Matthew Great Britain 750
142 DI LIDDO Elena Italy 750
143 CASTIGLIONI Arianna Italy 750
144 NG Cheuk Yin Hong Kong, China 750
145 HO Ian Yentou Hong Kong, China 750
146 TAM Hoi Lam Hong Kong, China 750
147 KREUNDL Lena Austria 500
148 PAMMER Cornelia Austria 500
149 GANGL Nina Austria 500
150 OPATRIL Lena Austria 500
151 YEBOAH Robin Switzerland 500
152 ZMUSHKA Alina Belarus 500
153 KULIASHOVA Anastasiya Belarus 500
154 KARAKOUSKAYA Nastassia Belarus 500
155 TOURETSKI Alexandra Switzerland 500

