Haughey And The Hanssons Lead Prize Money Earnings Through Day 2 Of SC Worlds

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
- Prize Money
Back in August FINA announced that they would be dispsense $2.8 million USD in prize money at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. The swimmers racing in Abu Dhabi have begun earning their share of that amount over the first 2 days of racing at the meet. A total of 155 swimmers thus far have pulled off the top 8 finish required to get a cheque.
Siobhan Haughey got a big boost in the prize money race on day 1 of the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships. She was awarded a $50,000 USD bonus for breaking the women’s 200 freestyle world record in which she hit a 1:50.31 for the gold. Considering that that’s her only podium finish thus far, Haughey currently sits atop the list of earners courtesty of one single swim.
She will have a chance, however, to add to her total as she has yet to race the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle finals, which will occur in the coming days.
The Swedish Hansson sister duo have had a bountiful meet thus far and have both landed on multiple podiums over the first 2 days of racing. Louise won the women’s 100 backstroke in a 55.20 while Sophie earned bronze in the 50 breast. They both swam as well on Sweden’s two medal-winning relays thus far: the women’s 4×50 medley and 4×100 bronze.
Their 3 podium finishes each over the course of two days has resulted in an estimated earning of $31,750 for Louise and $27,250 for Sophie, putting them at numbers 2 and 3 in the rankings.
Alberto Razzetti has also found his way onto multiple podiums thus far, having won 200 butterfly gold and 200 IM bronze on the first day of racing. That pout him at 4th overall in estimated earnings, ahead of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys who finished 2nd in the 400 free on day 1 and 3rd in the 200 free on day 2.
Kieran Smith is the highest earning American at the meet thus far and while he hasn’t collected a medal of his own, he placed 5th in both the 200 and 400 freestyles, accounting for his estimated $21,000 total earnings so far.
Rounding out the top 10 after the second day of racing is Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland in 7th, another Swedish duo of Sarah Sjostrom and Michelle Coleman in 8th and 9th, and the USA’s Shaine Casas who sits in 10th.
|Name
|Country
|Prize ($USD)
|1
|HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|65750
|2
|HANSSON Louise
|Sweden
|31750
|3
|HANSSON Sophie
|Sweden
|27250
|4
|RAZZETTI Alberto
|Italy
|25500
|5
|RAPSYS Danas
|Lithuania
|22500
|6
|SMITH Kieran
|United States
|21000
|7
|DJAKOVIC Antonio
|Switzerland
|17000
|8
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|Sweden
|16750
|9
|COLEMAN Michelle
|Sweden
|16750
|10
|CASAS Shaine
|United States
|16750
|11
|ZHANG Yufei
|China
|16250
|12
|AUBOECK Felix
|Austria
|15000
|13
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|Canada
|15000
|14
|SETO Daiya
|Japan
|15000
|15
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|Belarus
|15000
|16
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|Israel
|15000
|17
|HWANG Sunwoo
|Republic of Korea
|15000
|18
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|Russian Swimming Federation
|14500
|19
|SHCHEGOLEV Aleksandr
|Russian Swimming Federation
|14500
|20
|SMITH Rebecca
|Canada
|14250
|21
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|Netherlands
|14250
|22
|SCOTT Duncan
|Great Britain
|13500
|23
|MASSE Kylie
|Canada
|13500
|24
|BERKOFF Katharine
|United States
|12750
|25
|PONTI Noe
|Switzerland
|12000
|26
|WALSHE Ellen
|Ireland
|12000
|27
|FOSTER Carson
|United States
|12000
|28
|HOOK Charlotte
|United States
|12000
|29
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|Italy
|12000
|30
|PILATO Benedetta
|Italy
|12000
|31
|CUSINATO Ilaria
|Italy
|11250
|32
|MADDEN Paige
|United States
|10500
|33
|LE CLOS Chad
|South Africa
|10500
|34
|MARGALIS Melanie
|United States
|10500
|35
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|Hungary
|10500
|36
|GLINTA Robert
|Romania
|10500
|37
|PUDAR Lana
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|10500
|38
|FINK Nic
|United States
|10500
|39
|WHITE Rhyan
|United States
|9500
|40
|DE TULLIO Marco
|Italy
|9000
|41
|FAIN Katja
|Slovenia
|9000
|42
|JULIAN Trenton
|United States
|9000
|43
|WEYANT Emma
|United States
|9000
|44
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|Greece
|9000
|45
|SAMUSENKO Pavel
|Russian Swimming Federation
|9000
|46
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|Russian Swimming Federation
|9000
|47
|KAMMINGA Arno
|Netherlands
|9000
|48
|MC SHARRY Mona
|Ireland
|9000
|49
|GODUN Nika
|Russian Swimming Federation
|8500
|50
|DE WAARD Maaike
|Netherlands
|7750
|51
|MCINTOSH Summer
|Canada
|7500
|52
|ZIRK Kregor
|Estonia
|7500
|53
|ANDISON Bailey
|Canada
|7500
|54
|WANG Shun
|China
|7500
|55
|MARKOVA Anastasiia
|Russian Swimming Federation
|7500
|56
|SCHWINGENSCHLOGL Fabian
|Germany
|7500
|57
|GUIDO Guilherme
|Brazil
|6750
|58
|STOKOWSKI Kacper
|Poland
|6750
|59
|SANCHEZ Kayla
|Canada
|6250
|60
|MACNEIL Margaret
|Canada
|6250
|61
|KROON Luc
|Netherlands
|6000
|62
|BONNET Charlotte
|France
|6000
|63
|STEENBERGEN Marrit
|Netherlands
|6000
|64
|IVANOV Antani
|Bulgaria
|6000
|65
|QIN Haiyang
|China
|6000
|66
|HULKKO Ida
|Finland
|6000
|67
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|United States
|5750
|68
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|Brazil
|5750
|69
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|Netherlands
|5250
|70
|MESTRE VIVAS Alfonso Enrique
|Venezuela
|4500
|71
|MARTINEZ Jose
|Mexico
|4500
|72
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|Greece
|4500
|73
|YAN Zibei
|China
|4500
|74
|LECLUYSE Fanny
|Belgium
|4500
|75
|KUBOVA Simona
|Czech Republic
|4500
|76
|CURZAN Claire
|United States
|4250
|77
|MINAKOV Andrei
|Russian Swimming Federation
|4250
|78
|DOUGLASS Kate
|United States
|3750
|79
|KAMENEVA Mariia
|Russian Swimming Federation
|3750
|80
|SURKOVA Arina
|Russian Swimming Federation
|3750
|81
|DE BOER Thom
|Netherlands
|3500
|82
|PUTS Jesse
|Netherlands
|3500
|83
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|Belarus
|3500
|84
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|Switzerland
|3500
|85
|BUSCH Kim
|Netherlands
|3250
|86
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|Italy
|3250
|87
|ZAZZERI Lorenzo
|Italy
|3250
|88
|HELD Ryan
|United States
|3250
|89
|APPLE Zach
|United States
|3250
|90
|LITCHFIELD Max
|Great Britain
|3000
|91
|EVANS Joanna
|Bahamas
|3000
|92
|HVAS Tomoe
|Norway
|3000
|93
|SHANAHAN Katie
|Great Britain
|3000
|94
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|Israel
|3000
|95
|MORA Lorenzo
|Italy
|3000
|96
|OGRETIR Berkay
|Turkey
|3000
|97
|KIVIRINTA Veera
|Finland
|3000
|98
|CIAMPI Matteo
|Italy
|3000
|99
|CHENG Yujie
|China
|2500
|100
|GRINEV Vladislav
|Russian Swimming Federation
|2500
|101
|LIENDO EDWARDS Joshua
|Canada
|2500
|102
|KISIL Yuri
|Canada
|2500
|103
|SAVARD Katerine
|Canada
|2250
|104
|CECCON Thomas
|Italy
|2000
|105
|DEPLANO Leonardo
|Italy
|2000
|106
|JACOBY Lydia
|United States
|2000
|107
|DI PIETRO Silvia
|Italy
|2000
|108
|COCCONCELLI Costanza
|Italy
|2000
|109
|TAPP Hunter
|United States
|1750
|110
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1750
|111
|PIJNENBURG Stan
|Netherlands
|1500
|112
|KORSTANJE Nyls
|Netherlands
|1500
|113
|PICKREM Sydney
|Canada
|1500
|114
|ZHU Menghui
|China
|1250
|115
|WU Qingfeng
|China
|1250
|116
|SANTOS Gabriel
|Brazil
|1250
|117
|ALVES Kaique
|Brazil
|1250
|118
|CORREIA Breno
|Brazil
|1250
|119
|WAN Letian
|China
|1250
|120
|TANG Qianting
|China
|1250
|121
|YU Yiting
|China
|1250
|122
|NIKONOVA Ekaterina
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|123
|USTINOVA Daria S
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|124
|PAN Zhanle
|China
|1000
|125
|WANG Changhao
|China
|1000
|126
|HONG Jinquan
|China
|1000
|127
|YANG Jintong
|China
|1000
|128
|MITYUKOV Roman
|Switzerland
|1000
|129
|HALLOCK Thomas
|Switzerland
|1000
|130
|NASRETDINOVA Rozaliya
|Russian Swimming Federation
|1000
|131
|GROUSSET Maxime
|France
|1000
|132
|PIRON Thomas
|France
|1000
|133
|WATTEL Marie
|France
|1000
|134
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|France
|1000
|135
|GYURINOVICS Fanni
|Hungary
|750
|136
|PADAR Nikolett
|Hungary
|750
|137
|KESELY Ajna
|Hungary
|750
|138
|DEAN Tom
|Great Britain
|750
|139
|PROUD Benjamin
|Great Britain
|750
|140
|MILDRED Edward
|Great Britain
|750
|141
|RICHARDS Matthew
|Great Britain
|750
|142
|DI LIDDO Elena
|Italy
|750
|143
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|Italy
|750
|144
|NG Cheuk Yin
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|145
|HO Ian Yentou
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|146
|TAM Hoi Lam
|Hong Kong, China
|750
|147
|KREUNDL Lena
|Austria
|500
|148
|PAMMER Cornelia
|Austria
|500
|149
|GANGL Nina
|Austria
|500
|150
|OPATRIL Lena
|Austria
|500
|151
|YEBOAH Robin
|Switzerland
|500
|152
|ZMUSHKA Alina
|Belarus
|500
|153
|KULIASHOVA Anastasiya
|Belarus
|500
|154
|KARAKOUSKAYA Nastassia
|Belarus
|500
|155
|TOURETSKI Alexandra
|Switzerland
|500