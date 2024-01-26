Futures Qualifier Maddy Lathrop Hands Verbal To Xavier (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddy Lathrop of Carmel, Indiana, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Xavier University. Lathrop is currently a senior at Carmel High School, and trains year-round with Carmel Swim Club.

Lathrop is the 3rd member of her family to swim in college. Her older brother, Connor Lathrop, is currently a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, while her father George Lathrop is a Notre Dame alumni.

Lathrop swims a mix of sprint free, breaststroke, and IM, and is a Future’s qualifier in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 50m free. She recently raced at the Carmel Winter Invitational, where she dropped a tenth in the 100 free to hit a best of 52.72.

Highlighting her summer long course season was the Indiana Senior Championships. Her top scoring event was the 200m IM, as she finished 18th overall in a personal best time of 2:26.67. Lathrop also advanced to finals in the 100m breaststroke (1:16.27) and 50m free (27.37), notching best times in both as well.

This past spring, Lathrop contributed to Carmel High School’s 37th consecutive state championship title. She was a member of Carmel’s 200 freestyle relay in prelims, where she delivered a split of 23.84 to help earn Carmel the top seed heading into finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.16

100 free – 52.87

100 breast – 1:05.74

200 breast – 2:23.71

200 IM – 2:08.29

Xavier is currently led by head coach Brent MacDonald, who has been at the helm of the program since 2009. The women placed 4th as a team at the 2023 Big East Championships, just 10 points ahead of 5th place Seton Hall. Lathrop is inside scoring range in both breaststroke events, the 200 IM, and 50 free, meaning she should make an immediate impact for Xavier at the conference level.

Leading the way for the sprint freestylers so far this season is Olivia Oyster, who owns a season best time of 23.00. Jordan Libler is the top breaststroker (1:02.51/2:18.68), while Kali Fischer is the top performer so far in the 200 IM (2:05.13). Lathrop will have the opportunity to train with Libler and Oyster for two years, as they are current sophomores now.

Lathrop joins Maggie O’Toole and Teegan Madara in Xavier’s incoming class next fall. O’Toole is an Ohio native, while Madara hails from Tennessee.

