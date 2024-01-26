How To Improve Your Technique And Mental Skills With Olympic Champion Federica Pellegrini

Federica Pellegrini, former world record holder in the 200 freestyle and two-time Olympic medalist, is the star of the first masterclass dedicated to swimming on Sport XYZ, a platform aimed at athletes and sports enthusiasts looking to learn new skills, both technical and mental.

The Olympic champion of Beijing 2008 has made coaching a central focus of her projects, having opened her own academy for young athletes just a year ago. Now, she exclusively presents her new masterclass on SwimSwam. Available for purchase online since Friday, January 19th.

Why did you decide to do a masterclass?

I find it to be a format that allows me to showcase, explain, and discuss various topics, reaching athletes and enthusiasts worldwide. It’s a great mix of practice and theory, where I can transfer not only technical concepts but also stories, advice, and anecdotes that can inspire those passionate about the sport.

Why with Sport XYZ?

This platform is new and ambitious, with many other champions soon to join. What immediately struck me, when they proposed creating my swimming lesson, was their desire to become a reference point for sports masterclasses. Sports are full of stories and values, but it requires dedication to truly understand and convey the best of an athlete’s career to those watching.

Since you retired from competitive swimming, you’ve been involved in many projects connected to your legacy – such as being a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, your academy, and now your presence on the Sport XYZ platform. What ties these projects together?

The common thread is undoubtedly the love for sports, not just swimming but sports in general. Even though I’ve stopped competing, I can’t see my life without this world to which I dedicated a significant part of my life. It feels like a responsibility, as well as a pleasure, to transmit something to the new generations.

How much can a screen or an app help in learning new skills in sports?

It can be a useful way to optimize time outside of training. What you do in the pool or on the field remains the foundation, but listening to advice or examples from champions can give you the right direction to modify something and improve your performance.

Which athlete would you like to follow a masterclass from on Sport XYZ? And whom would you have liked to follow as athletes for inspiration or new skills at the beginning of your career?

When I started, my reference was Franziska van Almsick, so I would have loved to follow her swimming masterclass to learn her secrets. Outside of swimming, I would say Roger Federer; I would be curious to hear his advice, although I’m afraid his style is truly unique.

In your course, you give many tips on managing training, avoiding injuries, and other important topics for a swimmer. If you had to point out 3 fundamental aspects to focus on to start or improve your level, what would they be?

Work on swimming technique, do not underestimate injury prevention exercises, and improve joint mobility.

What do you think is the rule “not to forget” to enjoy a physically demanding sport like swimming?

Swimming is a tough sport, and there’s no surprise in that, especially if you’ve tried to push yourself beyond your comfort zone. The secret, if there is one, is not to make training monotonous, to experiment, and perhaps do it in a team because even though it’s an individual sport, the team is crucial.

Now that you are a mother, how do you see the future of sports? Will you take your daughter swimming?

Absolutely yes: I won’t force her into competitive sports because passion needs to arise spontaneously, but I will certainly encourage her to engage in any sport she wants. Swimming, moreover, is one of those sports recommended at any age, especially for young children to promote optimal physical development. Of course, with two parents like me and Matteo (a former athlete and coach), it would be strange if she didn’t have a great affinity for water.

What is your prediction for Paris 2024? What kind of Olympics do you think it will be?

The Olympic Games are always a unique show: in two weeks, the world’s greatest athletes converge in one place, and it’s fascinating to see who lives up to expectations and which new names emerge. I hope it’s an extraordinary Olympics for Italy, like Tokyo was, and that once again, the Italian athletes make us proud, bringing joy, excitement, and tears with their achievements. For me, it will be the first time as a fan, and I can’t wait to hear the Italian national anthem.

