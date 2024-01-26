Winter Juniors Qualifier Elias Corn Signs With Loyola (MD) For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elias Corn has announced his commitment to swim and study at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland. Corn hails from Sarasota, Florida, where he is a senior at Sarasota High School and a member of the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Loyola University Maryland. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and friends for always supporting me. Thank you to Coach Brian and Coach Jay at Loyola for this opportunity. Go Greyhounds!”

Corn is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100m and 200m breast. At Winter Juniors this past December, Corn recorded his highest finish in the 200 breast at 65th, where he logged a season best time of 2:04.08.

Corn has competed internationally at the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Netanya, Israel. He earned 4th individually in the 100/200 breaststroke and 4×50 mixed medley relay, as well as 2nd in the men’s 4×50 medley relay and 4×100 medley relay.

This fall Corn wrapped up his high school career at the Florida High School State Championship meet (4A). He delivered a 5th place finish in the 100 breast (56.93) and 16th place finish in the 200 IM (1:54.92), as well as was the breaststroker on his team’s winning 200 medley relay (26.23).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 56.93

200 breast – 2:03.45

200 fly – 1:53.44

200 IM – 1:54.83

400 IM – 4:02.88

The Loyola men were the 4th place finishers at the 2023 Patriot League Championships and took 5th at the 2023 ECAC Open Championships. It took a 56.50 to advance to finals in the 100 breaststroke, putting Corn right on the cusp of scoring with his current best time.

The Hounds had two A-finalists in the 100 breast last season with Max Verheyen leading the way in 6th (54.07) and Michael Gozdan just behind in 7th (54.39). They lead the team again so far this year, with Verheyen owning a season best of 52.81 and Gozdan sitting at 54.16. Verheyen will not be on campus next fall, but Corn will get to train with Gozdan for a season.

Joining Corn in Loyola’s incoming class next fall is Luke Dwyer, Max Rice, Matthew Hughes, Hayden Bartz, Tristan Tosoni, JD Moyer, and Brennan Coyle.

