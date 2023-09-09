Futures Qualifier Jordan Claypoole Sends Verbal To Ohio University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Claypoole of Parkersburg, West Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Ohio University. Claypoole is currently a senior at Parkersburg South High School, and will arrive on campus next fall for the 2024-2025 season.

Claypoole trains and competes year-round with Bobcat Swim Club, which operates out of Ohio University’s pool. Her primary event focus is on sprint free and back, and currently owns Futures cuts in the 50m free, 100 free, and 100 back.

Claypoole ended her summer at the Futures Championships in Richmond. Highlighting her meet was the 100m backstroke, where she dropped nearly two seconds to post a best time of 1:07.66 for 54th overall. She earned her best finish at 28th in the 50m free, where she posted a 27.34 to narrowly miss her best time from Speedo Sectionals.

This spring, Claypoole represented her high school at the West Virginia High School State meet. She was the runner-up finisher in both the 100 free (52.18) and 100 back (57.45), with her 100 back time marking a new best by about a second. She was just a few tenths shy of her best in the 100 free, which stands at 51.67 from the Jim Stacy Winter Championships in December.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.38

100 free – 51.67

200 free – 1:56.11

50 back – 27.13

100 back – 57.45

Ohio University is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Under the direction of head coach Mason Norman, the Bobcats finished 4th out of 8 teams at the 2023 MAC Championships. Claypoole is closest to MAC-scoring range in the 100 freestyle, where it took a 51.19 to make it out of prelims this past season.

Ohio had two A-finalists in the 100 free last season. Leading the way was McKenzie Grau, who clocked a best time of 49.87 for 4th overall. Close behind Grau in 6th was Emma Fortman, who stopped the clock at 50.16. Neither will be on campus when Claypoole arrives.

Joining Claypoole in the Bobcats’ incoming class next fall is Melissa Blaine, Leah Guess, Sofia Matern, and Darby Murlin.

