17-Year-Old Aussie Olivia Wunsch Ties World Jr. Champ Record in 50 Free (24.59)

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olivia Wunsch earned her second individual gold medal and fourth gold overall at the World Junior Championships on Saturday with another dominant showing in the 50-meter freestyle.

After clocking a personal-best 24.60 to lead Friday’s semifinals, the 17-year-old Australian sprint star knocked another hundredth of a second off her lifetime best to tie the World Junior Championship meet record of 24.59 set by Japan’s Rikako Ikee in 2017.

Wunsch has gone through a long week of swimming featuring victories in the women’s 400 free relay (52.61 relay anchor), mixed 400 free relay (world junior record 3:24.29), and 100 free (53.71). Still, she had enough left in the tank for one more personal best on the sixth day of racing in Netanya, Israel.

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

Championship Record: 24.59 – Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

2024 Olympic 'A' Standard: 24.70 'B' Standard: 24.82

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 26.44

RESULTS:

Her teammate, Hannah Casey, made it two Australians on the podium, touching third in 25.07, eight-hundredths ahead of Italy’s Sara Curtis.

Annam Olasewere broke 25 seconds for the second time at this meet, tying the 24.95 she went in semifinals for the silver medal. The time makes her 6th all-time in the American girls’ 15-16 age group. Before the meet, her best was 25.08, which she swam at U.S. Nationals.