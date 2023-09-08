Australia’s Olivia Wunsch Dazzles With 52.61 Relay Split, 24.60 50 Free at World Juniors

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
September 4 – 9, 2023
Netanya, Israel
- Wingate Institute
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap| Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Australia’s stable of female sprint stars just keeps getting deeper.
Olivia Wunsch capped the fifth night of the World Junior Championships with a blazing 52.61 freestyle anchor to lift the Australian girls’ 400-meter free relay to victory over the United States. NC State commit Erika Pelaez was the only other swimmer in the field sub-54 with a 53.89 anchor for the U.S., but she was still more than a second slower than Wunsch’s otherworldly split.
For context, Wunsch’s 52.61 split is faster than every American at this year’s World Championships except for Kate Douglass (52.28), but still slower than Australia’s world-record-breaking quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan (52.08), Shayna Jack (51.69), Meg Harris (52.29), and Emma McKeon (51.90). At only 17 years old, Wunsch is surely on track to be a key Aussie relay contributor at the LA 2028 Olympics, and perhaps even as soon as Paris 2024 given her rapid improvement recently.
Heading into this meet, Wunsch had never been under 54 seconds in the 100 free, with her lifetime best sitting 54.50 from Junior Pan Pacs last year. Then she clocked a personal-best 53.71 to win gold in the 100 free on Wednesday before splitting 53.61 to help the Australian mixed 400 free relay break the world junior record with a total time of 3:24.29.
On Friday, Wunsch also led the 50 free semifinals with a personal-best 24.60, shaving a quarter of a second off her previous-best 24.85 from April. She’ll be seeking her fourth gold medal of the meet in the 50 free final on Saturday, with her stiffest competition expected to come from Italy’s Sara Curtis. Curtis qualified 2nd with a personal-best 24.91, taking a couple tenths off her previous-best 25.14 that won gold at the European Junior Championships in July.
Wunsch’s new lifetime best in the 50 free would have qualified for the World Championships final this year and placed 8th.
I still remember last year Swimswam peanut gallery fantasizing USA to beat AUS in W4x100 free in Budapest just because McKeon and Campbell sisters took sabbatical.
I also remember early this year after NCAA that Swimswam peanut gallery fantasizing USA to beat AUS in w4x100 free in Fukuoka just because Douglas, Walsh sisters, Husker, etc were killing it in SCY.
It will happen again early next year.
2024 Australian Olympic Trials
100m Final
MOC
Emma
Shayna
Cate
Meg
Maddie
Bronte
Olivia
Sub 53 to make the team?(Top 6)
and very possible that Sub 52 to get an individual spot.
MOC-likely 51 High
Emma/Shayna – 51 high/52.0
Scary!
Top 4 were sub 53 in 2021. Emma, Cate, Maddi, Meg. Although Bronte and Mollie came in to the team for the final based on form after finishing 5th/6th.
It will definitely take sub 53 to be top 6.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes 52.2 to get the individual spots.
usa never winning the 4 free relay again lol
You would be very surprised to see how light her training load is compared to Americans or fellow Aussie team members from famous QLD clubs like SPW. She is just naturally very strong and gifted and has very bright future in front of her.
She’s gonna be an absolute beast already next year and already has a great relay start although 0.05 is cutting it a bit fine 😅
It’s truly unbelievable how loaded and deep Australia is in women’s sprint free. Let’s not forget that their population is smaller than California or Texas.
That is incredible. Pity she had to drop the 100 fly but I can see why.
I hope Wunsch beats Cate Campbell at next year’s trials.
Wunsch has a good shot of making the team but it’s wild how obsessed people still are with Cate Campbell lol
Wild indeed – it’s kinda sad for them, but hilarious for otherwise.
Why Cate Campbell as been a great relay swimmer over the years, probably the best ever.
That interview she did after Fukuoka hurt their fee fees.
But great swim by Wunsch & Milla Jansen is pretty consistent around that 54 mark as a 16 year old.
Why would you say that? Cate is a legend! She’s going for a record 5 Olympics remember.
If she qualify for Paris, at least as relay swimmer, she’ll be the first swimmer ever to win medal in 5 Olympics.
So Dara Torres doesn’t exist? 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2008 all Olympic years she won medals in swimming.
Now 5 consecutive Olympics that might be true.
Who’s Dara Torres?