Alexanne Lepage Breaks Canadian Age Group Record With 200 Breast Win in 2:24.70

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After pulling off an upset in the girls’ 100-meter breaststroke on Thursday, 17-year-old Canadian Alexanne Lepage pulled off another comeback victory in the 200 breast on Saturday.

Lepage split 36.88 on the final length of the pool to pass Japan’s Mina Nakazawa for the win in a huge personal-best time of 2:24.70, marking a new Canadian girls’ 15-17 national age group (NAG) record. The previous NAG record belonged to Mary-Sophie Harvey, who clocked a 2:25.37 back in 2017.

Lepage’s improvement this summer has been remarkable. In June, she notched a lifetime best of 2:30.74, which she lowered to 2:27.24 in prelims before posting her new personal best in the final. That’s a six-second drop in less than three months.

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, Turkey (2015)

Championship Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, Turkey (2015)

2024 Olympic ‘A’ Standard: 2:23.91 ‘B’ Standard: 2:24.63

Time for 8th at 2022 World Jr Champs: 2:37.28

RESULTS:

Alexanne Lepage (CAN) — 2:24.70 Mina Nakazawa (JPN) — 2:25.57 Eneli Jefimova (EST) — 2:26.29 Nayara Pineda (ESP) — 2:26.50 Sieun Park (KOR) — 2:26.64 Francesca Zucca (ITA) — 2:28.86 Amaris Peng (CAN) — 2:29.38 Brigitta Vass (ROU) — 2:31.40

Lepage’s winning time would have missed qualifying for the 2023 World Championships final in the women’s 200 breast by just .54 seconds. At just 17 years old, she figures to play a key role on Canada’s medley relays in the future. She’s about four seconds away from the Canadian national record in the 200 breast, a 2:20.12 that Annamay Pierse swam back at the 2009 World Championships.