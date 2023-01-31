Futures Finalist Ava Snider Announces Commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Snider, a Futures Finalist and HS State qualifier from Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University. A current senior at Upper Arlington High School, Snider is expected to arrive in Florida ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University to continue my academic and swimming career. Thank you to my family, teammates, and my Upper Arlington & SoCal Aquatics coaches for their support along the way. Wings up!

Snider currently trains and competes with the Upper Arlington Swim Club out of Columbus, Ohio.

In July, she competed at the Geneva Futures Championships (LCM) in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. In the 100 back, she finished 20th in a time of 1:05.63, just .14 seconds off her personal best, set earlier that same month..

Snider also qualified for finals in the 200 back, finishing 32nd in a time of 2:25.71—about half a second off her PB.

Snider’s best times in all three events were set the previous weekend at the Ohio Tim Meyers LC Senior Championships. She swam 1:05.49 in the 100 back, 2:24.24 in the 200 back, and 2:29.19 in the 200 IM. She also set a best time in the 100 free, clocking 1:01.44.

Back in February at the Ohio High School Division I (largest schools) Championships, Snider competed in the 100 yard backstroke. She came in 18th with a time of 57.92, just shy of her best time set the previous weekend (57.66). She went on to lower he best down to 56.86 in March.

Best Times SCY:

100 free- 53.87

100 back- 56.86

200 back- 2:02.96

200 IM- 2:14.96

Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, Fla., is a Division I program competing in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). At the 2022 CCSA Championships, the Eagles finished second behind Liberty University.

Snider is likely to place at the CCSA Championships in both backstroke events. With her current best times, she would have been 12th in the 100 and tied for 10th in the 200 in 2022.

Last year, Snider’s best times would have ranked fifth for the Eagles in the 100 back and second in the 200 back, only behind current junior Emma Hixenbaugh. Hixenbaugh owned the second fastest time in the 100 back as well, with the top spot going to current senior Lucija Sulenta.

Snider joins four other 2023 recruits with her commitment- Alexis Mishler, Grace Ward, Emmakate Zanoli, Sarah Zoellner. All five girls own times that are already expected to qualify for the A or B finals at the CCSA Championships.

