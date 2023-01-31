Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Braden Holloway: “This is the way dual meets should be all the time”

NC STATE VS. TEXAS

NC State head coach Braden Holloway was very pleased with how his wolfpack swam in Austin this past weekend as well as the way the dual was run as a whole. Holloway praised the level of energy that Texas was able to bring to the facility. He expected his swimmers to be pretty good but was pleasantly surprised at the times they were able to post when the put fast suits on and raced the best in the country.

