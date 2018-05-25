Former NZ Head Coach Olszewski To Lead Fullerton College

Former New Zealand national head coach Jerry Olszewski has returned to his roots, taking on the lead coaching role of the men’s and women’s swimming programs at Fullerton College in California.

“I’m extremely excited to be back in my hometown to coach at Fullerton College, which has had a storied aquatics championship history. I’m looking forward to working with coaches Rhett Price and Gabriel Martinez and building a place where swimming and water polo are looked to as examples of excellence”, replied Olszewski.

Olszewski’s new job comes half a world away from his previous stint in New Zealand, a position he occupied for just one year. He cited personal reasons for relinquishing the head coach job and heading back to the United States.

“It feels great to be back in my hometown. Some medical issues that my dad was battling brought me back home from my position in New Zealand,” Olszewski said.

Prior to New Zealand, Olszewski served as a USA Swimming National Team staff member from 1996 to 2016 while holding roles at King Aquatics, Scottsdale Aquatics and Arizona Gold throughout his career.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be able to work with great coaches and great athletes that have taught me a lot,” said Olszewski. “I will continue to carry that tradition on at FC and build on what has been achieved here in the past.”

