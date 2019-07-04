Finnerty Breaks WUGs Meet Record, Becomes 13th American Under 1 Minute

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semi-finals
- World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
- Meet Record – 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009
USA’s Ian Finnerty became the 13th American to break one minute in the 100-meter breaststroke on Thursday at the World University Games in Napoli. Heading into the meet his personal best stood at 1:00.09, dating from 2017 U.S. Open. In morning heats he went 1:00.78 to qualify eighth for semi-finals. But he brought the big guns in the evening and was out like a shot from the outset. He turned with a commanding lead at the 50 and came home for his first sub-minute 100 breast, going 59.51. That took .02 off the Universiade meet record and made Finnerty the 11th-fastest American performer in history.
- 58.64 Cordes, Kevin 2017 World Championships
- 58.87 Miller, Cody 2016 Olympic Games
- 58.96 Shanteau, Eric 2009 World Champs
- 59.01 Gangloff, Mark 2009 USA Swimming National Champs
- 59.13 Hansen, Brendan 2006 CA ConocoPhillips Nats
- 59.19 Wilson, Andrew 2018 Atlanta PSS
- 59.38 Andrew, Michael 2018 Summer Nationals
- 59.40 Fink, Nic 2017 Summer National Champs
- 59.40 Swander, Kevin 2009 U. S. Open
- 59.48 Nowicki, Devon 2018 Summer Nationals
- 59.51 Finnerty, Ian 2019 World University Games
- 59.60 Prenot, Josh U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming
Finnerty finished nearly half a body length ahead of Lithuania’s Andrius Sidlauskas (59.80) and Yuya Hinomoto of Japan (59.92). He heads into the final seeded first, with 6 of the top 8 qualifiers under a minute.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
PEATY
57.87
|2
|Ilya
SHYMANOVICH
|BLR
|58.29
|03/24
|3
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|58.66
|04/16
|4
|Yan
ZIBEI
|CHN
|58.74
|06/23
|5
|Fabio
SCOZZOLI
|ITA
|59.05
|05/11
|6
|Yasuhiro
KOSEKI
|JPN
|59.12
|05/30
|7
|Tobias
BJERG
|DEN
|59.17
|04/08
|8
|Ross
MURDOCH
|GBR
|59.21
|04/16
|8
|Anton
CHUOKOV
|RUS
|59.21
|05/11
|10
|Yasuhiro
KOSEKI
|JPN
|59.24
|02/09
|10
|Cody
MILLER
|USA
|59.24
|05/17
|12
|Nicolo
MARTINENGHI
|ITA
|59.30
|06/21
|13
|Caba
SILADI
|SRB
|59.40
|03/27
|14
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|59.52
|05/17
|14
|Kirill
PRIGODA
|RUS
|59.52
|04/08
|16
|B.
OEGRETIR
|TUR
|59.54
|04/07
