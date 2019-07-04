Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Finnerty Breaks WUGs Meet Record, Becomes 13th American Under 1 Minute

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semi-finals

  • World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018
  • Meet Record – 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

USA’s Ian Finnerty became the 13th American to break one minute in the 100-meter breaststroke on Thursday at the World University Games in Napoli. Heading into the meet his personal best stood at 1:00.09, dating from 2017 U.S. Open. In morning heats he went 1:00.78 to qualify eighth for semi-finals. But he brought the big guns in the evening and was out like a shot from the outset. He turned with a commanding lead at the 50 and came home for his first sub-minute 100 breast, going 59.51. That took .02 off the Universiade meet record and made Finnerty the 11th-fastest American performer in history.

  1. 58.64       Cordes, Kevin             2017 World Championships
  2. 58.87       Miller, Cody                2016 Olympic Games
  3. 58.96       Shanteau, Eric            2009 World Champs
  4. 59.01       Gangloff, Mark           2009 USA Swimming National Champs
  5. 59.13       Hansen, Brendan       2006 CA ConocoPhillips Nats
  6. 59.19       Wilson, Andrew          2018 Atlanta PSS
  7. 59.38       Andrew, Michael        2018 Summer Nationals
  8. 59.40       Fink, Nic                       2017 Summer National Champs
  9. 59.40       Swander, Kevin          2009 U. S. Open
  10. 59.48       Nowicki, Devon          2018 Summer Nationals
  11. 59.51       Finnerty, Ian            2019 World University Games
  12. 59.60       Prenot, Josh                U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming

Finnerty finished nearly half a body length ahead of Lithuania’s Andrius Sidlauskas (59.80) and Yuya Hinomoto of Japan (59.92). He heads into the final seeded first, with 6 of the top 8 qualifiers under a minute.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

AdamGBR
PEATY
04/16
57.87
2Ilya
SHYMANOVICH		BLR58.2903/24
3James
WILBY		GBR58.6604/16
4Yan
ZIBEI		CHN58.7406/23
5Fabio
SCOZZOLI		ITA59.0505/11
6Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN59.1205/30
7Tobias
BJERG		DEN59.1704/08
8Ross
MURDOCH		GBR59.2104/16
8Anton
CHUOKOV		RUS59.2105/11
10Yasuhiro
KOSEKI		JPN59.2402/09
10Cody
MILLER		USA59.2405/17
12Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA59.3006/21
13Caba
SILADI		SRB59.4003/27
14Michael
ANDREW		USA59.5205/17
14Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS59.5204/08
16B.
OEGRETIR		TUR59.5404/07
View Top 27»

