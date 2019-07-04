Finnerty Breaks WUGs Meet Record, Becomes 13th American Under 1 Minute

2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade – Swimming

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semi-finals

World Record – 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2018

Meet Record – 59.53, Igor Borysik (UKR), 2009

USA’s Ian Finnerty became the 13th American to break one minute in the 100-meter breaststroke on Thursday at the World University Games in Napoli. Heading into the meet his personal best stood at 1:00.09, dating from 2017 U.S. Open. In morning heats he went 1:00.78 to qualify eighth for semi-finals. But he brought the big guns in the evening and was out like a shot from the outset. He turned with a commanding lead at the 50 and came home for his first sub-minute 100 breast, going 59.51. That took .02 off the Universiade meet record and made Finnerty the 11th-fastest American performer in history.

58.64 Cordes, Kevin 2017 World Championships 58.87 Miller, Cody 2016 Olympic Games 58.96 Shanteau, Eric 2009 World Champs 59.01 Gangloff, Mark 2009 USA Swimming National Champs 59.13 Hansen, Brendan 2006 CA ConocoPhillips Nats 59.19 Wilson, Andrew 2018 Atlanta PSS 59.38 Andrew, Michael 2018 Summer Nationals 59.40 Fink, Nic 2017 Summer National Champs 59.40 Swander, Kevin 2009 U. S. Open 59.48 Nowicki, Devon 2018 Summer Nationals 59.51 Finnerty, Ian 2019 World University Games 59.60 Prenot, Josh U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming

Finnerty finished nearly half a body length ahead of Lithuania’s Andrius Sidlauskas (59.80) and Yuya Hinomoto of Japan (59.92). He heads into the final seeded first, with 6 of the top 8 qualifiers under a minute.