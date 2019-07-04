Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Evgenia Chikunova Hits 2:21.0 200 Breast at European Junior Champs

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year-old Russian phenom Evgenia Chikunova swam a massive best time in the semifinals of the women’s 200 breaststroke at the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia this evening. Hitting the wall in 2:21.07, Chikunova blew past her previous lifetime best of 2:22.67 set at the 2019 Russian national championships, which had stood as the Russian Junior Record.

A comparison of Chikunova’s splits reveals she is significantly faster on all but one leg of the race:

Chikunova – July 2019 Chikunova – April 2019
1st 50 32.52 33.39
2nd 50 36.12 (1:08.64) 37.00 (1:10.39)
3rd 50 36.49 (1:45.13) 36.18 (1:46.57)
4th 50 35.94 36.10
Total Time 2:21.07 2:22.67

Chikunova’s time is only 3/10ths off Team USA’s Annie Lazor‘s world-leading time of 2:20.77 set at the Bloomington stop of the 2019 PSS in May. 100 breaststroke World Record holder Lilly King is now bumped to 3rd in the world rankings with her 2:21.39, also from the Bloomington stop of the PSS. Fellow Russian and 2017 World Champion in the 200 breast Yulia Efimova now sits 4th in the world rankings with a 2:21.59 from the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis in May.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BREAST

AnnieUSA
LAZOR
05/19
2.20.77
2Evgenia
CHIKUNOVA		RUS2.21.0707/04
3Lilly
KING		USA2.21.3905/31
4Yuliya
EFIMOVA		RUS2.21.5905/31
5Shiwen
YE		CHN2.22.5304/28
EliteSwimmer93

I’m sorry…am I reading this right? A 14-year-old girl just went a 2:21.07 200BR… in LCM? That might very well be the single most impressive 14&U swim of all time.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
JimSwim22

I would say u have to break a world record to be best 14yr old every. It’s been done a number of times

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
WV Swammer

Name those instances then

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

in recent decades the only thing I can think of is Phelps and 200 fly – he was 15 or 16.

What 14 year old are you talking about?

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Dee

You have to go way back to Jenny Turrall, she was 13.

29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

it is nuts. The American NAG is 2:25, a legendary swim by Amanda Beard four seconds slower than this swim!!

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

