14-Year-Old Evgenia Chikunova Hits 2:21.0 200 Breast at European Junior Champs

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year-old Russian phenom Evgenia Chikunova swam a massive best time in the semifinals of the women’s 200 breaststroke at the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia this evening. Hitting the wall in 2:21.07, Chikunova blew past her previous lifetime best of 2:22.67 set at the 2019 Russian national championships, which had stood as the Russian Junior Record.

A comparison of Chikunova’s splits reveals she is significantly faster on all but one leg of the race:

Chikunova – July 2019 Chikunova – April 2019 1st 50 32.52 33.39 2nd 50 36.12 (1:08.64) 37.00 (1:10.39) 3rd 50 36.49 (1:45.13) 36.18 (1:46.57) 4th 50 35.94 36.10 Total Time 2:21.07 2:22.67

Chikunova’s time is only 3/10ths off Team USA’s Annie Lazor‘s world-leading time of 2:20.77 set at the Bloomington stop of the 2019 PSS in May. 100 breaststroke World Record holder Lilly King is now bumped to 3rd in the world rankings with her 2:21.39, also from the Bloomington stop of the PSS. Fellow Russian and 2017 World Champion in the 200 breast Yulia Efimova now sits 4th in the world rankings with a 2:21.59 from the FINA Champions Series in Indianapolis in May.